Realme X9 design spotted on TENNA: Here's how it may look like

Realme recently expanded its X7 series with the launch of the X7 Max 5G in India. Now, it is expected to focus on its successors, which is most likely to be called Realme X9 and the X9 Pro. The phones’ rumours have started pouring in and the latest one gives us an inkling of how it could look like. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

The vanilla Realme X9’s images have now appeared on TENNA in addition to the already leaked key specs and features. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Best camera phones under Rs 10,000 in June: Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and more

Here’s how Realme X9 might look like

It is suggested that the Realme X9, going by the model number RMX3366 has appeared on TENNA. While there isn’t a confirmation on if the phone is the X9, chances are high. Also Read - Realme laptop launch in India imminent, teaser shows Apple Macbook like design

The images suggest that the phone will look different from what the X7 series look it. It is expected to follow the trend of big rear cameras housings, arranged vertically in the top left corner. There will also be an LED flash placed outside the setup. It is also expected to go for a subtle Realme branding that will be placed in the bottom left corner.

The device is seen sporting curved edges, volume buttons on the left side, and the power button on the right side. Since the display is black, the notch is barely visible. But, there are chances that the phone will sport a punch-hole notch. Additionally, it is seen in a silver hue.

Realme X9 series expected features, specs, price

While we lack concrete details, a previous TENNA listing hints at the possible specs and features of the Realme X9. The phone could come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, which could come with a high refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which is also seen on the recent iQOO Z3 5G.

It is speculated to be backed by a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support, run Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0, and possibly come with 5G support. The phone is expected to be accompanied by its elder sibling, purportedly called the X9 Pro.

A past leak suggested that the X9 Pro could come with a 120Hz AMOLED screen and Snapdragon 870/MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. Both the Realme X9 and the X9 Pro are likely to fall under Rs 30,000. There could also be a Realme X9 Master Edition but not much is known about it.

That said, you should note that these are currently rumours and we need to wait for Realme to reveal official details. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.