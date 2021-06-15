comscore Realme X9 India launch expected soon, appears on company's site
News

Realme X9 appears on the company's site, launch in India expected soon

Mobiles

Realme is now expected to launch the X9 series, which will act as successor to the Realme X7 series that was launched a few months ago.

Realme X7 5G

Representative Image of Realme X7 5G

Realme is now in the news for the launch of its new X9 series. The series, consisting of the Realme X9 and the X9 Pro has started showing up in the rumour mill, telling us about the upcoming Realme devices. Now, the vanilla model has appeared on the company’s Indian website, telling us that the launch is just around the corner. Also Read - Realme X9 Pro specs, price leaked and we are looking at a Mi 11X rival

This comes after the phone’s price and key specifications were leaked recently. Here’s what information we have with us. Also Read - Realme Book, Realme Pad to launch on June 15 alongside Realme GT: Report

Realme X9 India launch to take place soon

Known tipster Mukul Sharma found the Realme X9 listed on the website. Although, there wasn’t any mention of the Realme X9 Pro. Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

The phone was seen sitting with the announced Realme 9, the Realme  XT 3, and the Realme GT 2. This seemingly confirms the arrival of these phones in India, besides the new X9 devices.

However, we don’t have any official date yet and need to wait until Realme comes up with some details.

Realme X9 series expected specs, price and more

The Realme X9 phones are the subject of several leaks and rumours we often see. As per the leaked details, the Realme X9 is expected to get an AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. There could be support for a high refresh rate too. However, other details are still behind the curtains.

realme x9 tenna

Image: 91Mobiles

That said, its elder sibling, the Realme X9 Pro has just leaked and we have a number of details to look at. The phone is expected to come with a Samsung E3 AMOLED screen of the same size as the X9. The display is likely to get support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is likely to powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, iQOO 7, and more. There could be up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Optics-wise, the phone is likely to get a 50-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens, totalling up to three snappers. The front camera could stand at 32-megapixel. Other details include a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, dual speakers, Android 11, NFC, and more. It is expected to start at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 30,800). However, there’s no word on the Realme X9’s pricing yet.

Keep on visiting BGR.in for more details on the same.

  Published Date: June 15, 2021 3:05 PM IST

