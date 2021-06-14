Realme X9 Pro key specs, price leaked: Here's a look at the details

Realme has started making headlines for its new X9 smartphones that are expected to launch soon. The Realme X9 series’ rumours are now surfacing every other day and the latest one talks about the X9 Pro, which will be launched alongside the X9. Also Read - Realme X9 design leaked through TENNA listing: Here's what to expect

The new leak hints at the device’s key specifications and price (in addition to previous leaks) that strongly throw light at a new mid-ranger in the making. Here’s a look at what we know. Also Read - Realme to launch 'latest flagship' with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G in India, could be Realme X9 Pro

Realme X9 Pro specs, price appear in new leak

As per a Weibo user Arsenal (via MySmartPrice), the Realme X9 Pro will come with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 AMOLED micro-curved display. It is most likely to support a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, which contradicts a leak we got some time ago. It was previously expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. If the recent leak turns true, the phone will compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 11X, iQOO 7, and more.

It is expected to come with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, which could go up to 12GB and 256GB, respectively.

On the camera front, the X9 Pro is likely to get three rear snappers. A 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. There could be a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phone is likely to get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, it could come with a metal frame, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos audio, Z-axis linear motor, and NFC support.

The Realme X9 Pro is expected to be priced at CNY 2,699 (8GB/128GB), which is around Rs 30, 866 and CNY 2,999 (12GB/128GB) translating to Rs 34,300.

Realme X9 at a glance too

As for the vanilla Realme X9, the phone is speculated to come with an AMOLED screen and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. It is likely to fall under Rs 25,000.

The phone is expected to come with a vertically-placed rear camera bump with big camera housings and a possible punch-hole display. It could get three rear cameras, a 4,400mAh battery, and more.

The Realme X9 series is expected to launch later this year but we don’t have any official information on the same. We will let you know once we get more details. Hence, stay tuned.