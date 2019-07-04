comscore Realme, Xiaomi war continues: Redmi 7A compared with Realme C2
Realme, Xiaomi smartphone war continues: Redmi 7A compared with Realme C2

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth wasted no time slamming Xiaomi Redmi 7A and said "Desh ka real choice" should be Realme C2 and not the Xiaomi phone.

  Updated: July 4, 2019 9:33 PM IST
Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has again hit out at bigger rival Xiaomi, saying “Desh ka real choice” should be Realme C2 and not the Redmi 7A phone. Xiaomi launched its latest entry-level Redmi 7A device earlier today in India. So he decided to do a quick comparison between the Redmi 7A and Realme C2. Both the devices can be purchased for Rs 5,999 in India.

Sheth highlighted on Twitter that the Realme C2 offers a more powerful SoC. It has eight Cortex-A53 cores at 2GHz, while Redmi phone features only two of the eight cores on the Snapdragon 439’s CPU at the same speed. One of Sheth’s tweets says that Xiaomi is offering “two years old” screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. Comparatively, the Realme C2 sports a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop-style notch design. Both the phones come with HD+ LCD display.

He also pointed out that the Realme C2 packs dual rear cameras, which includes a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera. The Redmi 7A, on the other hand, bears a single Sony IMX486 camera. Do note that the depth sensing and bokeh features are mostly dependent on software. So there is no guarantee whether the additional 2-megapixel sensor will deliver better results.

Furthermore, Sheth also compared the specs of the phone side by side. One of the tweets of Madhav Sheth stated that “Hope #realmeC2 gets a REAL competitor in its segment today. More power to the users!”

Besides, the newly launched Redmi 7A device will go on sale starting July 11 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores. As for the specifications, the Redmi phone features a compact 5.45-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. It is backed by 2GB RAM and up to 32GB storage.

Optics wise, the device sports a 13-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor, which is accompanied by an LED flash. The setup also supports features like AI beauty, AI background blur and more. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers P2i coating, which makes it splash resistance.

Features Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Price 5999 5799
Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 13MP
Front Camera 5MP 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 9:26 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 4, 2019 9:33 PM IST

