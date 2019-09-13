Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

Realme has just launched a number of devices at its Realme XT launch event. In addition to launching the much anticipated Realme XT, the company launched a number of Realme-branded mobile accessories. We have already covered the launch of the Realme XT and mobile accessories in previous reports. However, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also revealed some details about the next smartphone in the pipeline. According to the information revealed at the event, Realme is working on a gaming smartphone powered by Snapdragon 730G. Sheth stated that the company is planning to launch the Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone in December 2019.

Realme XT 730G details

According to the announcement made during the launch event, Realme XT 730G will feature a “Hyperbola 3D Glass Design”. As noted previously, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, the mid-range gaming SoC. Beyond this, the device will sport a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other features include a Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 4,000mAh battery. The primary change we can expect from the smartphone is support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging technology. The company also stated that fans should expect “more surprises in December”.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we have talked about Snapdragon 730G-powered Realme XT. The official announcement comes just a day after a new Realme smartphone was spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 730G. The unreleased Realme smartphone came with RMX1991 as the internal model number. Given that we have already seen the device on TENAA, it is likely that the company may first launch the device in the Chinese market.

It is possible that Realme RMX1991 is the same device as the Realme XT 730G. Realme is planning to target the PUBG Mobile and Fortnite playing crowed in the Indian market with the gaming smartphone. According to a past report, the device may also come with a 90Hz screen refresh rate.