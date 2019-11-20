Realme today launched two phones in India, which are called Realme 5s and Realme X2 Pro. Now, the Chinese company has confirmed that it will launch the Realme XT 730G in December this year. The company is also likely to launch a pair of truly wireless headphones and a few other products. The Realme XT 730G is basically a rebranded version of the Realme X2 device, which was launched in China in September this year. The company is yet to reveal the exact India launch date of the Realme XT 730G.

Besides, the company also confirmed that it will launch its first 5G phone in India in 2020. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth announced that Realme will be among the first brands to bring a 5G smartphone in India next year. The Chinese phone maker also revealed that the Realme 5G phone will first be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

Realme XT 730G aka Realme X2 features and other details

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ration. Realme has also added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel on the front for protection against accidental drops. The device will offer a Snapdragon 730G SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Moving to the camera department, you will get a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera will feature a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies in a notch.

Talking about the rear panel, we also see a 3D, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with “hyperbola light effects. Realme has also added a number of software features including AI scene optimization, Chroma boost, dedicated nightscape, and more. Realme X2 will run on a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology. It claims that the new charging technology can charge the device from 0 to 67 percent in just 30 minutes. The device will run Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out of the box. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS.

Realme XT 730G expected price in India

Realme has launched the X2 aka XT 730G phone in only two storage and RAM variants. In China, the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300). The second variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,300).

