Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17
News

Realme XT 730G, Realme Airpods-like true wireless earphones will launch on December 17 in India

News

Realme will launch the XT 730G smartphone and its own adaptation of Airpods-like true wireless earphones on December 17 at 12:00 PM. The event invites clearly showcase both devices.

  Published: December 7, 2019 2:46 PM IST
realme-xt-730g-realme-airpords-india-launch-date-invite

During the Realme X2 Pro last month, the company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme XT 730G will be launched India in December, and he teased a new ‘true wireless earbuds’ on stage as well. Now, the company has sent out official invites for the launch of Realme XT 730G and Realme’s true wireless earpods (like the Apple AirPods).

Realme will launch the XT 730G smartphone and its own adaptation of Airpods-like true wireless earphones on December 17 at 12:00 PM. The event invites clearly showcase both devices noting “Seamless & Wireless” on “Tuesday, 17th Dec, 12:00 PM.”

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Also Read

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

The Realme XT 730G is expected to launch with base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A report recently tipped that the company is looking to price it around Rs 17,000 in the Indian market. Alongside the Realme XT 730G, the former sub-brand of Oppo will also introduce its true wireless earbuds. These are expected to called Realme AirPods.

Reaalme XT 730G India launch invite

The Realme XT 730G is the rebranded version of Realme X2, which launched in China in September. The smartphone features a glass back design with plastic frame and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will get ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 early next year.

Watch Video: Realme 5s Unboxing

The smartphone can be dubbed as an enhanced version of Realme XT, which was first with a 64-megapixel camera. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel camera and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Features Realme XT 730G
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0.1
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 128GB, 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 7, 2019 2:46 PM IST

