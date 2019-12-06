At the launch of Realme X2 Pro last month, Realme confirmed that it will launch Realme XT 730G in India in December. The company also teased launch of its true wireless earbuds alongside the smartphone. While Realme did not share the official launch date, we might know when these devices debut in the country. The Realme XT 730G is expected to launch in India before December 20. The base model of the smartphone is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Realme XT 730G India launch date, expected price

According to 91mobiles, Realme XT 730G will launch in India before December 20. There is no clarity on the official launch date but it could be anytime in the next two weeks. The report citing sources claims that it will be priced around Rs 17,000 in the Indian market. Alongside the Realme XT 730G, the former sub-brand of Oppo will also introduce its true wireless earbuds. Called Realme AirPods, they were teased as a one more thing at the launch of Realme X2 Pro in Delhi last month.

Realme XT 730G is the rebranded version of Realme X2, which launched in China in September. The smartphone features a glass back design with plastic frame and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will get ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 early next year.

The smartphone can be dubbed as an enhanced version of Realme XT, which was first with a 64-megapixel camera. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel camera and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Realme AirPods: What we know so far

Realme AirPods first appeared in the form of Realme Wireless Youth Buds in the Philippines last month. It was listed as a limited edition product for a retail price of 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). While it seems to have a design similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Buds, some reports suggest it will look similar to AirPods Pro. We will have to wait to see the final product. With an expected price of under Rs 5,000, Realme will beat Xiaomi, which is expected to launch its AirDots in India soon.