Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

Realme has been dropping hints for a 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch in China on September 4. Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase, on Wednesday shared an image revealing the back of a Realme phone on Weibo. The post notes 64-megapixel main camera, which the company has already confirmed for the Realme XT. As for the design, the image revals similar Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro like quad-camera alignment, and gradient white glass back.

Previously, the company on its official Realme Weibo account teased about a new series of smartphones for China market. The teasers included a queen of hearts playing card with a Q hint, suggesting the next series to be called Realme Q. While there is not much information about the series as yet, we believe Realme will be rebrand the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in China as the Realme Q and Realme Q Pro.

At the launch of Realme 5 Series, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the company will launch a new device towards the end of September. The device will be called the Realme XT. It is already known that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel main camera sensor from Samsung.

Also, the Realme XT is likely to be the first smartphone with 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor to launch in India. Internationally, Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 8 Pro with same 64-megapixel sensor on August 29. The Realme XT is expected to arrive in China on September 4, and end of September in India. Recently, Sheth hinted that the upcoming device will “offer the best value in its price segment”.

