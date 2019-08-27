comscore Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4 in China
News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4 in China

News

Previously, the company on its official Realme Weibo account teased about a new series of smartphones for China market. The teasers included a queen of hearts playing card with a Q hint, suggesting the next series to be called Realme Q.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 1:45 PM IST
realme-xt-64mp-camera-white-back-teaser-weibo

Realme has been dropping hints for a 64-megapixel camera smartphone launch in China on September 4. Realme’s CMO, Xu Qi Chase, on Wednesday shared an image revealing the back of a Realme phone on Weibo. The post notes 64-megapixel main camera, which the company has already confirmed for the Realme XT. As for the design, the image revals similar Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro like quad-camera alignment, and gradient white glass back.

Previously, the company on its official Realme Weibo account teased about a new series of smartphones for China market. The teasers included a queen of hearts playing card with a Q hint, suggesting the next series to be called Realme Q. While there is not much information about the series as yet, we believe Realme will be rebrand the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in China as the Realme Q and Realme Q Pro.

Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to soon launch in India

Also Read

Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to soon launch in India

At the launch of Realme 5 Series, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the company will launch a new device towards the end of September. The device will be called the Realme XT. It is already known that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel main camera sensor from Samsung.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Also, the Realme XT is likely to be the first smartphone with 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor to launch in India. Internationally, Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 8 Pro with same 64-megapixel sensor on August 29. The Realme XT is expected to arrive in China on September 4, and end of September in India. Recently, Sheth hinted that the upcoming device will “offer the best value in its price segment”.

Features Realme X
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 1:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
News
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Lite India prices out, older Switch gets a discount

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4

News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019
Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29

News

Xiaomi confirms RedmiBook launch with 10th Gen Intel chipset on Aug 29
Realme 5 Review

Review

Realme 5 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन्स पर काम कर रही है Xiaomi, 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 1.5 करोड़ रुपये प्राइस पूल वाले नेशनल फाइनल्स के लिए इन 4 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई

Airtel प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है 32GB तक का एक्स्ट्रा बोनस डाटा

Samsung Galaxy M40 को मिला अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुई कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस

Jio Fiber की कनेक्टिवी अपने एरिया में ऐसे करें चैक, ब्रॉडबेंस सर्विस के लिए ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन


News

Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
News
Realme XT first official image teased by company, launch on September 4
Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability

News

Realme 5 next sale at 8PM today: Offers, price, specifications and availability
Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times

News

Twitter reveals how to increase tweet engagement by up to 10 times
ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2

News

ISRO releases fresh images of Moon craters taken by Chandrayaan-2
ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule

News

ISRO offered semi-cryogenic engine technology by Russia's Roscosmos for human space capsule