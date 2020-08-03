comscore Realme XT gets July 2020 security patch with several new features
Realme XT gets July 2020 security patch with several new features

The Realme XT update fixes for some of the known issues and improves system stability.

  Updated: August 3, 2020 6:43 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Realme XT device in India. The update carries the month-old July 2020 Android security patch set, along with some newly added features, optimizations, and other bugs fix. Also Read - Realme to launch 65W and 50W Ultra-thin SuperDart chargers in India

The latest update for the Realme XT smartphone bumps up the software build version to RMX1921EX_11_C.06. Its OTA firmware is about 493MB in size. As per the changelog, the new update adds a smooth scrolling function in the Realme Lab settings. It also brings the new multi-user feature in the settings section. Additionally, Realme has fixed some known issues and improved system stability. Also Read - Realme V5 launched with Dimensity 720 SoC: Price, full specifications, sale date

The update optimizes the screen recording feature as well. It further improves the transparency of the swipe back gesture and comes with Bluetooth optimizations for the flight mode. Moreover, the July 2020 security patch fixes a host of security issues on the smartphone. The new Realme XT OTA update is rolling out to the users in a stagged manner. Thus, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. When the update’s available in your region, you will get a notification to download it. Alternatively, its availability can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Realme X3 update rolling out with July security patch and more

Realme XT features, specifications

To recall, the Realme XT flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The Realme XT has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with 20W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: August 3, 2020 6:39 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 3, 2020 6:43 PM IST

Best Sellers