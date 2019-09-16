comscore Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price in India and where to buy
News

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price in India and where to buy

News

Realme XT was launched in India last week as the first smartphone with Samsung's 64-megapixel camera sensor. It is available starting at Rs 15,999 and here is when and where you can buy the device.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (1)

Realme XT, the first smartphone with a 64-megapixel main camera in India, will go on first sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week and it will go on sale today at 12:00PM IST. The smartphone is the second addition to Realme’s X-series and it can be seen as an improvement over Realme 5 Pro launched last month.

Realme XT: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

Realme XT is being offered in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 15,999. There is a 6GB RAM variant offering 64GB storage available for Rs 16,999. The top-end model comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and is available for Rs 18,999. The smartphone is available in pearl blue and pearl white color.

In terms of offers, the Realme XT comes with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also 5 percent on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Those buying anything on Flipkart during September 14, 2019 and September 26, 2019 can avail 10 percent off on flight bookings. Realme is also offering one time screen damage cover to those buying the smartphone today. There is 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 from Mobikwik, free Paytm first offer, cashback up to Rs 2,000 through Paytm UPI and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Realme XT First Impressions: Megapixel war is back in 2019

Also Read

Realme XT First Impressions: Megapixel war is back in 2019

Realme XT is the first smartphone to push the boundaries of mobile imaging experience. It uses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, making it the first smartphone in India. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide offering 119-degree field of view. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors. For selfies, Realme XT relies on a 16-megapixel shooter that lives inside the waterdrop notch.

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

Also Read

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

The smartphone does not differ much from Realme 5 Pro in terms of design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme XT
Price 13999 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,035mAh 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters from September 3 to 9 now out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters from September 3 to 9 now out
Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King

News

Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

News

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream

Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream

News

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream
Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM
Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

News

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream
Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola आज Smart TV के साथ लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन भी करेगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Realme XT दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart और Realme.com पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Lenovo K10 Note आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध

Google ने American Singer BB King के 94वें Birthday पर समर्पित किया Doodle

Google Pixel 4 XL 5G स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम और Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ Geekbench लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट


News

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream
News
Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream
Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King

News

Google Doodle dedicated to B.B. King
Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: All you need to know
Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM

News

Lenovo K10 Note to go on first sale today at 12PM
Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

News

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream