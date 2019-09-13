Realme mobile accessories: Power bank, Realme Buds Wireless launch

Realme has just announced its latest smartphone, the Realme XT in the Indian market. Realme XT is the first smartphone in the Indian market to commercially launch with a 64-megapixel sensor. We have already covered the pricing details, availability, and specifications of the smartphone. In addition to the Realme XT, the company also launched a number of Realme mobile accessories at the launch event. These accessories include the Realme XT Iconic Case, Realme Buds Wireless, and the Realme 10,000 Power Bank. Let’s check out the features, pricing, and availability details for these accessories.

Realme mobile accessories details

First up, let’s talk about the Realme XT Iconic case for the Realme XT. The company claims that Relame XT Iconic case will provide “all-round protection” to the new Realme XT smartphone. The case will be available for Rs 399 from October on Realme.com. These cases will also make their way to the offline stores in the coming months. However, the company did not offer an exact launch date for the case in the month of October.

For all-round protection, we have designed the new Iconic case for #realmeXT with utmost precision. It will be available at ₹399 from October on https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1 & soon at offline stores. pic.twitter.com/R3347Q6KtX — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2019

The second mobile accessory that the company launched is the Realme Power Bank. It comes with 10,000mAh hi-density battery along with support for 18W two-way quick charging technology. Realme has also added a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port on the power bank with a dual output. Dual output allows users to charge both their laptop and smartphone at the same time with Realme Power Bank.

According to the announcement, the Power Bank will come with 12 layers of circuit protection. In addition, Realme has launched three different color variants of the Realme Power Bank. The power bank is priced for Rs 1,299 and interested buyers can head to Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. It is set to go on sale “from September end.”

#realmePowerbank is equipped with 10,000mAh high-density lithium battery, which also supports up to 18W fast charging with both USB Type A and Type-C ports.

You can charge multiple devices at the same time! pic.twitter.com/qpXJS14Pkm — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2019

Realme Buds Wireless details

Realme also launched its Realme Buds Wireless at the event. The Realme Buds Wireless is similar to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in terms of design and functionality. They come with a neckband made from Nickle-Titanium shape memory alloy. The company has added an 11.2mm bass boost driver with a multi-layer composite diaphragm.

To match with your style, #realmeBudsWireless come in 2 more colour variants – Green and Orange. #RealSoundUnwired pic.twitter.com/kvtFWaxNit — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2019

It also offerings up to 12 hours of battery life with 100 minutes listening from 10 minutes of charging. Realme also claimed that it has teamed up with Alan Walker to tune this pair of earphones. They come with Bluetooth v5.0, in-line buttons, and IPX4 splash resistance. Buyers can head to Amazon India tomorrow to choose from three different color options.