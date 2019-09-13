comscore Realme mobile accessories: Power bank, Realme Buds Wireless launch
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT Iconic case, 10,000mAh Power Bank, and Realme Buds Wireless launch in India
News

Realme XT Iconic case, 10,000mAh Power Bank, and Realme Buds Wireless launch in India

News

Realme XT is the first smartphone in the Indian market to commercially launch with a 64-megapixel sensor. We have already covered the pricing details, availability, and specifications of the smartphone.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 3:08 PM IST
Realme mobile accessories

Realme has just announced its latest smartphone, the Realme XT in the Indian market. Realme XT is the first smartphone in the Indian market to commercially launch with a 64-megapixel sensor. We have already covered the pricing details, availability, and specifications of the smartphone. In addition to the Realme XT, the company also launched a number of Realme mobile accessories at the launch event. These accessories include the Realme XT Iconic Case, Realme Buds Wireless, and the Realme 10,000 Power Bank. Let’s check out the features, pricing, and availability details for these accessories.

Realme mobile accessories details

First up, let’s talk about the Realme XT Iconic case for the Realme XT. The company claims that Relame XT Iconic case will provide “all-round protection” to the new Realme XT smartphone. The case will be available for Rs 399 from October on Realme.com. These cases will also make their way to the offline stores in the coming months. However, the company did not offer an exact launch date for the case in the month of October.

The second mobile accessory that the company launched is the Realme Power Bank. It comes with 10,000mAh hi-density battery along with support for 18W two-way quick charging technology. Realme has also added a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A port on the power bank with a dual output. Dual output allows users to charge both their laptop and smartphone at the same time with Realme Power Bank.

Realme XT launched in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 64-megapixel camera

Also Read

Realme XT launched in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 64-megapixel camera

According to the announcement, the Power Bank will come with 12 layers of circuit protection. In addition, Realme has launched three different color variants of the Realme Power Bank. The power bank is priced for Rs 1,299 and interested buyers can head to Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. It is set to go on sale “from September end.”

Realme Buds Wireless details

Realme also launched its Realme Buds Wireless at the event. The Realme Buds Wireless is similar to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 in terms of design and functionality. They come with a neckband made from Nickle-Titanium shape memory alloy. The company has added an 11.2mm bass boost driver with a multi-layer composite diaphragm.

It also offerings up to 12 hours of battery life with 100 minutes listening from 10 minutes of charging. Realme also claimed that it has teamed up with Alan Walker to tune this pair of earphones. They come with Bluetooth v5.0, in-line buttons, and IPX4 splash resistance. Buyers can head to Amazon India tomorrow to choose from three different color options.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 3:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

News

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India
Realme mobile accessories: Power bank, Realme Buds Wireless launch

News

Realme mobile accessories: Power bank, Realme Buds Wireless launch
Realme XT first sale on September 16

News

Realme XT first sale on September 16
Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

News

Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel All Channels Pack : Airtel Digital TV लेकर आया ऑल चैनल पैक, 1675 रुपये में देखे सभी चैनल्स

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1x vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

Xiaomi Redmi K20 यूजर्स को कंपनी अक्टूबर में देगी यह तोहफा

Vivo Z1x आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे Flipkart और Vivo.com पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन TENAA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट


News

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
News
Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature

News

Google Photos gets Instagram and Snapchat-like Memories feature
Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

News

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan
Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps

News

Fujifilm X-A7 launched with 24-megapixel sensor and 4K video at 30fps
Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India

News

Lenovo launches 5 audio products in India