comscore Realme XT India launch: Prices, availability, features, specifications
Realme XT India launch on September 13; will be available via Flipkart

Realme wants to beat Xiaomi to launch India’s first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera. The Realme XT also comes with quad cameras and more.

  • Published: September 6, 2019 1:02 PM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (1)

Just yesterday, the Realme XT India launch date was confirmed to be September 13. The smartphone, recently unveiled in China, is among the very first to boast a 64-megapixel camera. Now, a few more details about the Realme XT availability have surfaced.

Realme XT availability details

As we have reported before, the Realme XT launch will take place on September 13. It is scheduled to kick off at 12:30PM IST. Post the launch, the smartphone will soon go on sale via Flipkart. As is the norm, it will also be available via Realme’s own online store.

There’s currently no word on the pricing of the Realme smartphone. But rumors suggest that its pricing could be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro in China. The smartphone, boasting a 64-megapixel camera, recently launched in China with prices starting from CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). It will be interesting to see how aggressive Realme gets with the pricing in India.

Features, specifications

To recap, the Realme XT’s USP is the quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The cameras support EIS, up to 4K video recording, and features like Nightscape and Chromaboost.

The smartphone also comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor up front. On the software front, the phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Features Realme XT
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 1:02 PM IST

