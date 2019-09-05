comscore Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Specs, expected price
Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Specifications, expected price, and other details

The India launch event of the Realme XT will take place on September 13 at 12:30PM. The Chinese phone maker confirmed about the same via its official Twitter handle.

  Published: September 5, 2019 1:35 PM IST
Realme is all set to launch its latest Realme XT smartphone in India. The India launch event of the Realme XT will take place on September 13 at 12:30PM. The Chinese phone maker confirmed about the same via its official Twitter handle. Realme recently unveiled its 64-megapixel Realme XT smartphone in China. The Chinese company then also detailed it in India. Realme will reveal the phone’s pricing and availability details at the launch event. Here’s everything we know about the Realme XT smartphone.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones. At the moment it is unknown whether the device will be available via Amazon.in or Flipkart.

As mentioned above, the pricing details are still under the wraps. Rumors suggest that the price of the Realme XT could be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro as this device too packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was recently launched in China with a starting price label of RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). This phone falls under Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series, which is soon expected to make its debut in India.

Features Realme XT
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

  Published Date: September 5, 2019 1:35 PM IST

Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019
Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019
Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications

Realme XT India launch set for September 13: Check specifications
Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 2Z to go on sale tomorrow: All you need to know
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launched: Price in India, availability
Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched

Honor MagicBook Pro 2019 Ryzen Edition launched