Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

Realme XT launched in India with Snapdragon 712 SoC and 64-megapixel camera

Realme also revealed details about a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. The official launch of Realme XT comes about three weeks after the company initially announced the smartphone in the market.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 1:27 PM IST
Smartphone maker Realme has finally launched its much anticipated Realme XT smartphone in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company shared details including specifications, pricing, and availability in the Indian market. It is worth noting that Realme has also launched it’s Realme Buds Wireless and 10,000mAh powerbank with Realme XT. As per the announcement, interested buyers can head to Flipkart to make the purchase. In addition to all these details, Realme also revealed details about a number of launch offer to attract potential buyers. The official launch of Realme XT comes about three weeks after the company initially announced the smartphone in the market.

Pricing and availability details

The smartphone maker has launched three different RAM and storage variants of the Realme XT. The base variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The smartphone will go on launched on Flipkart starting from September 16, 2019, at 12 noon. Launch offers for the Realme XT include a free screen replacement offer for six months.

Realme XT specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop style notch and in-display fingerprint scanner. Realme XT runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As mentioned above, Realme has launched three RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. First variant sports 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and second features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The third variant of the device will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme XT also sports a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage support. Moving to the camera department, we get a quad-camera setup on the back. The highlight of the setup is likely to be the 64-megapixel primary camera with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The smartphone also sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies with Sony IMX 471 sensor.

Talking about the design, it comes with Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and the back panel. This helps the smartphone to stay protected against accidental drops to a reasonable degree. Beyond this, Realme XT is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The smartphone comes with usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and more. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box with dark mode and digital well-being. Realme revealed that the XT will be available in two colors including Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 1:27 PM IST

