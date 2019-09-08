comscore Realme XT Pro could feature a 90Hz display, 64MP quad cameras
Realme XT Pro could come with a 90Hz display, will be cheaper than OnePlus 7: Report

After OnePlus, even Realme is bringing a smartphone with 90Hz display. It will reportedly be called Realme XT Pro.

  Published: September 8, 2019 2:15 PM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (1)

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has confirmed that it would launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display. Realme’s product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm that the company’s 90Hz display smartphone was not far away.

Realme XT Pro with 90Hz display

Derek did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming device. However, said that it would be cheaper than the OnePlus 7, GSMArena reported. As per the report, the smartphone might be the rumored Realme XT Pro. It will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED notched display. The device is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood. It will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling is likely to be in tow. At the back, there will likely be a a quad camera. The main sensor will be of 64-megapixel resolution. There will be an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme 5G smartphone coming soon

Besides the Realme XT Pro, the company has also revealed that a 5G smartphone powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 7-series chipset will be launched soon. The SoC will include Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System. It will incorporate a modem, RF transceiver and RF Front-end.

Having “standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, will lead to the maximum compatibility that flagship smartphones need,” Realme said in a statement. The Realme 5G smartphone powered by the new chipset will also include “Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Elite Gaming features.”

There are rumors doing the rounds that Realme is considering launching the 5G variant of Realme X, and call it Realme X Pro. The company wants to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible, Madhav Sheth said. The company will launch its first 5G device in 2019.  Realme is also working with Qualcomm for a smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

With inputs from IANS.

