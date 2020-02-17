comscore Realme XT, 3 Pro get January 2020 security patch, more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro update rolls out with January 2020 security patch and more
News

Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro update rolls out with January 2020 security patch and more

News

The latest Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro update brings fixes for some severe security issues in the devices.

  • Published: February 17, 2020 9:56 AM IST
Realme XT Review (5)

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its select mid-range devices, which includes the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Realme.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Realme XT smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1921EX_11_C.01 and is about 3.5 GB in size, RMUpdate reports. Whereas, the Realme 3 Pro is getting the update with the RMX1851EX_11.C.02 software version. The new software update still runs the Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.0 UI. It includes the generic system stability to the device along with some bugs fixes and more.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

The January 2020 security patch with the latest update additionally brings fixes for some severe security issues. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the device. As mentioned, since the patch is already a month old. Realme could likely roll out the latest February 2020 security patch soon.

Realme is releasing out the OTA update in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones gradually in the coming days. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge

Also Read

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz Super AMOLED display; will support 65W SuperDart charge

Realme XT specifications, features

To recall, the Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 17, 2020 9:56 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG: Best weapons to use on the Karakin map
Gaming
PUBG: Best weapons to use on the Karakin map
Microsoft pulls security update for Windows 10

Laptops

Microsoft pulls security update for Windows 10

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

News

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

Apple could soon use its own 5G antennas

News

Apple could soon use its own 5G antennas

Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone

News

Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

Apple could soon use its own 5G antennas

Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone

iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 appears on Antutu

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

News

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch
Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G confirmed to feature 90Hz display
Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch

News

Nokia 1 gets January 2020 security patch
Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out

News

Nokia 1 latest update with December security patch rolling out
MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options

News

MWC 2020 canceled: Tech firms weigh options

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia TA-1212 हो सकता है पहला ऑफिशियल Android फीचर फोन

Nokia के 55इंच Smart TV को आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लिपकार्ट से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

iQOO 3 5G स्मार्टफोन Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 के साथ Antutu पर हुआ स्पॉट

गूगल मैप्स में कश्मीर भारत के बाहर 'विवादित' क्षेत्र

गूगल (Google) ने सुरक्षा कारणों से टूटॉक को प्लेस्टोर से हटाया

News

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch
News
Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch
Apple could soon use its own 5G antennas

News

Apple could soon use its own 5G antennas
Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone

News

Nokia TA-1212 gets certified, will be a feature phone
iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 appears on Antutu

News

iQOO 3 5G with Snapdragon 865 appears on Antutu
ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram

News

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram