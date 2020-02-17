Realme is rolling out a new software update for its select mid-range devices, which includes the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones. The update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and performance improvements. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Android update from Realme.

The latest update for the Realme XT smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1921EX_11_C.01 and is about 3.5 GB in size, RMUpdate reports. Whereas, the Realme 3 Pro is getting the update with the RMX1851EX_11.C.02 software version. The new software update still runs the Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.0 UI. It includes the generic system stability to the device along with some bugs fixes and more.

The January 2020 security patch with the latest update additionally brings fixes for some severe security issues. This flaw could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the device. As mentioned, since the patch is already a month old. Realme could likely roll out the latest February 2020 security patch soon.

Realme is releasing out the OTA update in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones gradually in the coming days. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme XT specifications, features

To recall, the Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

