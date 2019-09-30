Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

Realme’s latest 64-megapixel camera smartphone will be up for another flash sale today on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. This would be the second flash sale for the smartphone. Consumers will be able to purchase Realme XT today at 12:00AM (00:00 hrs) IST from Flipkart and Realme India website.

The Realme XT went on sale last week, and in its first sale, the company claimed to have sold 64,000 units on Flipkart in just 4 minutes. The smartphone is been offered in three different storage variants in India. It comes in two color variants – Pearl White and Pearl Blue. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme XT sale.

Realme XT: Price in India, offers

The Realme XT base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for Rs 15,999. There is a 6GB RAM variant, which comes with 64GB storage. It costs Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage retails for Rs 18,999. Consumers will get extra one year extended warranty on the Realme XT purchased between September 49 to October 4, notes Realme website.

Specifications, features

Realme XT is the first smartphone from the company to offer a 64-megapixel camera for the Indian market. It uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera, which comes paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. For selfies, the handset relies on a 16-megapixel shooter.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Other specifications of the phone aren’t different from the Realme 5 Pro. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

