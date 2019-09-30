comscore Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more
News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more

News

The Realme XT base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for Rs 15,999. There is a 6GB RAM variant, which comes with 64GB storage. It costs Rs 16,999.

  • Updated: September 30, 2019 9:01 AM IST
Realme XT Review (11)

Realme’s latest 64-megapixel camera smartphone will be up for another flash sale today on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. This would be the second flash sale for the smartphone. Consumers will be able to purchase Realme XT today at 12:00AM (00:00 hrs) IST from Flipkart and Realme India website.

The Realme XT went on sale last week, and in its first sale, the company claimed to have sold 64,000 units on Flipkart in just 4 minutes. The smartphone is been offered in three different storage variants in India. It comes in two color variants – Pearl White and Pearl Blue. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme XT sale.

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

Also Read

Realme XT Review: Changing the camera landscape in mid-range devices

Realme XT: Price in India, offers

The Realme XT base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available for Rs 15,999. There is a 6GB RAM variant, which comes with 64GB storage. It costs Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage retails for Rs 18,999. Consumers will get extra one year extended warranty on the Realme XT purchased between September 49 to October 4, notes Realme website.

Specifications, features

Realme XT is the first smartphone from the company to offer a 64-megapixel camera for the Indian market. It uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera, which comes paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (119 degree) lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. For selfies, the handset relies on a 16-megapixel shooter.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

Other specifications of the phone aren’t different from the Realme 5 Pro. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 9:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 30, 2019 9:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
Deals
Apple iPhone XR can be availed for just Rs 29,999: Check details
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

How To

Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Is Coming Soon & Here’s How You Can Buy Your Dream Smartphone

Brand Solution

Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Is Coming Soon & Here’s How You Can Buy Your Dream Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy A70s launched in India: Price, specifications, featutes

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s launched in India: Price, specifications, featutes
Top Smart TV deals to look for this festive season

Deals

Top Smart TV deals to look for this festive season

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Plus स्मार्टफोन Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल में 4,050mAh battery और Snapdragon 632 के साथ बिक्री के लिए आया

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दोपहर 2 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Big Billion Days : 4 अक्टूबर तक हर रोज सेल पर आएगा Realme XT स्मार्टफोन, जानें ऑफर्स

Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Oppo Reno 2F की सेल भारत में 4 अक्टूबर से होगी शुरू

News

Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
News
Lenovo K10 Plus sale today on Flipkart; specifications, price, details
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones from February 1, 2020: All you need to know
Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today

News

Oppo Reno 2F to go on sale in India from October 4; Pre-booking starts today
LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

LG G8S ThinQ with Snapdragon 855 launched in India: Price, specifications