Realme XT sells out in 4 minutes in first sale; Next sale on September 30

The Realme XT was launched in India last week and it went on sale today.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 4:05 PM IST
The new Realme XT, the first smartphone with a 64-megapixel main camera in India, went for its first sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week and it went on sale today at 12:00PM IST. The smartphone is the second addition to Realme’s X-series and it can be seen as an improvement over Realme 5 Pro launched last month. And now according to a tweet from the official Realme handle, 64,000 units on Flipkart were sold out in 4 minutes. The next sale is set for 12AM on September 30 on Flipkart and the Realme website.

Realme XT: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

Realme XT is being offered in three different storage variants in India. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is available for Rs 15,999. There is a 6GB RAM variant offering 64GB storage available for Rs 16,999. The top-end model comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage and is available for Rs 18,999. The smartphone is available in pearl blue and pearl white color.

In terms of offers, the Realme XT comes with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There is also 5 percent on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Those buying anything on Flipkart during September 14, 2019 and September 26, 2019 can avail 10 percent off on flight bookings. Realme is also offering one time screen damage cover to those buying the smartphone today. There is 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs 1,000 from Mobikwik, free Paytm first offer, cashback up to Rs 2,000 through Paytm UPI and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Realme XT goes on first sale today at 12PM: Price in India and where to buy

Realme XT is the first smartphone to push the boundaries of mobile imaging experience. It uses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, making it the first smartphone in India. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide offering 119-degree field of view. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors. For selfies, Realme XT relies on a 16-megapixel shooter that lives inside the waterdrop notch.

The smartphone does not differ much from Realme 5 Pro in terms of design. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

Features Realme XT
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

  • Published Date: September 16, 2019 4:05 PM IST

