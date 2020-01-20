comscore Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10
News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme has kept its update timeline promise with the Realme UI 1.0 update rollout to the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones in January 2020.

  • Published: January 20, 2020 1:44 PM IST
Realme XT Review (5)

Realme has started shipping the much-awaited Realme UI update to its mid-range Realme XT smartphone as well. It has now become the second Realme smartphone to get the latest Android 10-based Realme UI update after the Realme 3 Pro.

Related Stories


The Chinese company has kept its update timeline promise with the Realme UI 1.0 update rollout to the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones in January 2020. Going forward, the company will ship updates to Realme X and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in February, which will then be followed by Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro in March.

Realme 5i available on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, features

Also Read

Realme 5i available on open sale in India: Price, offers, specifications, features

Coming back to Realme XT update, the company has started rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 with software version number RMX1921EX_11.C.01. The update weighs 3.52 GB in size and brings all the new features. In terms of changelog, the update brings dual earphone connection, animated wallpapers, screen-off display, customizable icon shape, new charging animation, realme Share nd more, reports FoneArena.

Realme notes that the Realme XT update will rollout in staged manner, which means it is being pushed out randomly to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the new Realme UI update on your Realme XT automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Features Realme XT
Price 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 20, 2020 1:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

IKEA India launches online store in Pune
News
IKEA India launches online store in Pune
25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Gaming

25-year-old PUBG player suffers brain stroke while playing game

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

News

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Most Popular

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

IKEA India launches online store in Pune

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10
Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India
Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4

News

Android R spotted running on Google Pixel 4
WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android

News

WhatsApp hits 5 billion downloads on Android
Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

News

Oppo A31 certifications reveal key specifications

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के एंड्रॉयड बीटा को मिला एनीमेटेड स्टीकर फीचर, डार्क मोड भी हुआ अपडेट

Apple के 2020 सीरीज के iPhones में हो सकता है इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Samsung Galaxy S20 स्मार्टफोन 5X जूम कैमरा लेंस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Amazon India और Flipkart sale 2020 हुई लाइव: ये हैं टॉप 10 स्मार्टफोन (मोबाइल) डील्स

Saregama Carvaan GX01 ईयरफोन भारत में लॉन्च, 1,599 रुपये में खरीदें

News

IKEA India launches online store in Pune
News
IKEA India launches online store in Pune
Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services

News

Huawei signs deal with TomTom maps and services
Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate

News

Oppo Find X2 display details leak; confirms 120Hz refresh rate
Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

News

Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10
Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus Giveaway on BGR India