Realme XT starts receiving Realme UI based on Android 10

Realme has started shipping the much-awaited Realme UI update to its mid-range Realme XT smartphone as well. It has now become the second Realme smartphone to get the latest Android 10-based Realme UI update after the Realme 3 Pro.

The Chinese company has kept its update timeline promise with the Realme UI 1.0 update rollout to the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro smartphones in January 2020. Going forward, the company will ship updates to Realme X and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in February, which will then be followed by Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro in March.

Coming back to Realme XT update, the company has started rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 with software version number RMX1921EX_11.C.01. The update weighs 3.52 GB in size and brings all the new features. In terms of changelog, the update brings dual earphone connection, animated wallpapers, screen-off display, customizable icon shape, new charging animation, realme Share nd more, reports FoneArena.

Realme notes that the Realme XT update will rollout in staged manner, which means it is being pushed out randomly to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after the company makes sure there are no critical bugs.

So, just like every other OTA update, you will either be prompted to download the new Realme UI update on your Realme XT automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the availability of the update can be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Features Realme XT Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

