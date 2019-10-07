comscore Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today price in India specifications
Realme XT to go on sale at 12 noon today: Price in India, offers, and specifications

Interested buyers can head to the Realme website or Flipkart to make the purchase. As noted previously, all the information about the device is already online.

  Published: October 7, 2019 10:07 AM IST
Realme XT Review (7)

Smartphone maker Realme is all set for another flash sale for its camera flagship smartphone, the Realme XT. The company revealed that the smartphone will go on another flash sale at 12 noon today. Interested buyers can head to the Realme website or Flipkart to make the purchase. As noted previously, all the information about the device is already online. This includes offers, pricing, and specifications. However, before you head to make the purchase, we thought that this is the right time to recap the information.

Realme XT pricing and offers

The company offers the Realme XT in three different RAM and storage variants in India. In addition, the device also comes in two different color variants including Pearl White and Pearl Blue. Talking about the pricing, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage amount to Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top of the line variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 18.999. Flipkart and Realme have teamed up to offer instant 10 percent savings on Citi bank-issued credit or debit cards.

Specifications

Realme XT is the first smartphone in the market to offer a 64-megapixel camera. The company has added the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the main 64-megapixel camera. It also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and two additional 2-megapixel sensors that are for depth and macro photography. The company has also added a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Realme XT also runs on Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC with an Octa-core CPU. For the rest of the specifications, you can check the table provided below.

Features Realme XT
Price 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus TV पर मिल रहा है 5000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट, जानें ऑफर्स

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, ये हैं सेल ऑफर्स

Realme X2 Pro Dolby Atmos के साथ ड्यूल स्टीरियो स्पीकर सेटअप के साथ आएगा

Samsung Galaxy A20s भारत में तीन रियर कैमरों के साथ 11,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

