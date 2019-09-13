As expected, the Realme XT smartphone launched today in India. The launch took place in New Delhi, where the company also took the wraps off a couple of mobile accessories. If you’re planning on buying the new Realme XT, you will only need to wait till next week. Read on to find out everything on the first Realme XT sale.

Realme XT sale details

The Realme XT will go on sale for the first time on September 16. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme‘s own website. Buyers will be able to choose from three variants differentiated based on RAM and storage.

The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999. There will be two color options to choose from – Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

As for launch offers, buyers will get one-time free screen replacement within the first six months during the first sale. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, and payment offers from the likes of Paytm, and Mobikwik.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the specifications, the Realme XT flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset, and making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. There is also support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The smartphone comes with usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and more. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor up front. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box.