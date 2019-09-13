comscore Realme XT first sale on September 16: India price, offers, features, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT to go on sale from September 16: Everything you need to know
News

Realme XT to go on sale from September 16: Everything you need to know

News

Realme XT is the first smartphone in India to boast a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is a feature-packed smartphone with a price tag starting from Rs 15,999.

  • Published: September 13, 2019 2:56 PM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (1)

As expected, the Realme XT smartphone launched today in India. The launch took place in New Delhi, where the company also took the wraps off a couple of mobile accessories. If you’re planning on buying the new Realme XT, you will only need to wait till next week. Read on to find out everything on the first Realme XT sale.

Realme XT sale details

The Realme XT will go on sale for the first time on September 16. The sale kicks off at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Realme‘s own website. Buyers will be able to choose from three variants differentiated based on RAM and storage.

The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999. There will be two color options to choose from – Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

As for launch offers, buyers will get one-time free screen replacement within the first six months during the first sale. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, and payment offers from the likes of Paytm, and Mobikwik.

Features, specifications

To quickly recap on the specifications, the Realme XT flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset, and making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. There is also support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The smartphone comes with usual connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, and more. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor up front. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 13, 2019 2:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020
News
Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020
Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to debut in India with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

News

Google One now support automatic backup for Android smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Oppo A9 2020 First Impressions

Lenovo K10 Note Review

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Realme XT first sale on September 16

Gmail for Android is finally getting the dark mode

Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT first sale on September 16

News

Realme XT first sale on September 16
Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

News

Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020
Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability
Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

News

Vivo V17 Pro to go up for pre-orders on September 19

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन TENAA लिस्टिंग में स्पॉट

Realme XT भारत में 15,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 712 SoC के साथ है 64-megapixel का कैमरा

Vivo V17 Pro के बारे में लॉन्च से पहले मिली अहम जानकारी, 19 सितंबर से प्री-ऑर्डर और 27 सितंबर से होगी सेल

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन की लाइव तस्वीरें हुईं लीक, दिखाई दिया डिजाइन

Airtel Xstream Fibre vs Reliance JioFiber : 1Gbps स्पीड के साथ कौन-सा प्लान है बेहतर


News

Realme XT first sale on September 16
News
Realme XT first sale on September 16
Gmail for Android is finally getting the dark mode

News

Gmail for Android is finally getting the dark mode
Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

News

Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020
Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

News

Vivo Z1x vs Realme XT vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability

News

Realme XT launched in India: Pricing, specifications, and availability