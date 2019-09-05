comscore Realme XT to launch in India soon: Specifications, features, expected price
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT to launch in India soon: Specifications, features, expected price and more
News

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Specifications, features, expected price and more

News

The Realme XT is all set to make its debut in India soon. This Realme phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, 6.4-inch display, quad rear camera setup, a 64-megapixel camera and more.

  • Published: September 5, 2019 10:09 AM IST
Realme XT First Impressions Hands-On (1)

The Realme XT is all set to make its debut in India soon. The company confirmed about the same via its official Twitter handle. Realme recently unveiled its 64-megapixel Realme XT smartphone in China. The Chinese company then also detailed it in India. But, Realme is yet to confirm the phone’s India launch date, its price, release date and availability details. Here’s everything we know about the Realme XT smartphone.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones. At the moment it is unknown whether the device will be available via Amazon.in or Flipkart.

As mentioned above, the pricing details are still under the wraps. Rumors suggest that the price of the Realme XT could be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro as this device too packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was recently launched in China with a starting price label of RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 5, 2019 10:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
News
Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

ASUS ROG Phone 2 global price and launch date announced

Gaming

ASUS ROG Phone 2 global price and launch date announced

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

News

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far

News

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced

News

Realme 5 Pro second sale date announced
Best Mobile Phone Under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 10000 in India
Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 20000 in India
Realme Q specifications revealed a day ahead of official launch

News

Realme Q specifications revealed a day ahead of official launch

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber launch today : आज से शुरू होगी रिलायंस की 100Mbps से 1Gbps स्पीड वाली ब्रॉडबेंड सर्विस जियो फाइबर

Teachers’ Day 2019 : Google ने शिक्षक दिवस 2019 के मौके पर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन को किया याद

Samsung Blue Fest : कल से शुरू होगी सैमसंग ब्लू फेस्ट, मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में F9 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 7,690 रुपये कीमत में लॉन्च किया, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, इन Vivo स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स


News

Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
News
Realme XT to launch in India soon: Everything we know so far
Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera

News

Vivo V17 Pro leaked promo image confirms dual pop-up selfie camera
Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream

News

Lenovo K10 Note, Z6 Pro, A6 Note launch at 12PM: Live stream
Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more

News

Reliance JioFiber launch today; Welcome offer, plans, and more
Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched

News

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 with triple cameras launched