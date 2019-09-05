The Realme XT is all set to make its debut in India soon. The company confirmed about the same via its official Twitter handle. Realme recently unveiled its 64-megapixel Realme XT smartphone in China. The Chinese company then also detailed it in India. But, Realme is yet to confirm the phone’s India launch date, its price, release date and availability details. Here’s everything we know about the Realme XT smartphone.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Stay tuned for the launch of India’s first 64MP Quad Camera Smartphone #realmeXT! #64MPQuadCameraXpert Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/jvi80Hhipj — realme (@realmemobiles) September 4, 2019

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones. At the moment it is unknown whether the device will be available via Amazon.in or Flipkart.

As mentioned above, the pricing details are still under the wraps. Rumors suggest that the price of the Realme XT could be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro as this device too packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Redmi Note 8 Pro was recently launched in China with a starting price label of RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100).