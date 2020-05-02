comscore Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details
Realme XT update brings April security patch and fixes: Check details

The company has reportedly released a new update for the Realme XT phone, which brings a few improvements and fixes.

  Published: May 2, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Realme XT

Realme just recently pushed a big software update for its two phones – Realme 3 and Realme 3i. Now, the company has reportedly released a new update for the Realme XT phone, which brings a few improvements and fixes. It bumps up the software version to RMX1921EX_11_C.04. The update adds the security patch for the month of April. It optimizes audio quality of third-party apps, and fixes an issue with the alarm clock automatically dismissing itself.

The latest Realme XT update adds support for the DocVault ID feature. This can officially replace some government-issued Identification cards in digital form. These include ID card, Driving license, and PAN card. The update has already been rolled out to Realme XT devices. But it is rolling in an incremental manner. If you are a Realme X user, don’t worry if you have not received the update.

Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu. It is likely that the update will reach your device in the coming days. The brand itself revealed about the latest Realme XT software update. But the post was deleted for some reason, which is unknown. Realmecentral spotted the changelog before the post was removed.

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Besides, last month’s Realme XT update added the WiFi calling feature, also known as VoWiFi. This improves the indoor voice calling experience and tackle call drop issues. The update also fixed the problem with the task lock up limitation prompt in the recent-app interface. Realme has also resolved the bug with the countdown pop-up window during the power off countdown. The February 2020 security patch also resolved several security issues for this phone.

Features Realme XT
Price 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED screen texture-6.4-inch (16.2cm) dew-drop fullscreen-2340-by-1080-pixel resolution at 402 ppi
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera Sony 16MP Front Camera
Battery 4,000mAh
  Published Date: May 2, 2020 11:53 AM IST

