Realme XT update with dark mode toggle, Security Patch
Realme XT update brings dark mode toggle, December security patch and more

The Realme XT update also brings better nightscape mode and the latest security patch. The update is rolling out as an OTA.

  • Updated: December 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme XT. The new RMX1921EX_11_A.14 update gets a key new feature that users have been waiting on for a long time – a dark mode toggle. Further, the update also brings the latest Android security patch for December. Read on for the full changelog of the new update.

Realme XT update: What’s new?

The new system update adds a Dark Mode toggle on the phone. Running on Oppo’s ColorOS 6, the Realme XT didn’t really have a way to get dark mode quickly. With this update, they finally will get the feature. The new Realme XT update also comes with an improved algorithm for the nightscape mode on the front camera. A fix for the black box issue is also included in the update.

Further, the update also includes font-changing support in the phone’s theme store and fixes the startup splash screen animation when a white wallpaper is applied.

How to get the update?

Realme will roll out the update in a staged manner. Hence, not all users will get the update at once. The best way to see if the update is available for you is to go to Settings > Software Update and click on the download button if you see the available update. The Realme XT update will have a broader rollout in the following days if no issues are reported in the first stage.

Realme XT specifications

To recall, the Realme XT was launched as the first commercially available phone in India to have a 64-megapixel rear camera. The sensor was accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The camera on the front is a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme XT has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080×2340 resolution. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 712 SoC and available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Other variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage are also available. The Realme XT comes with a USB-C port and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 11:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 20, 2019 11:41 AM IST

