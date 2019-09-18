The Realme XT smartphone launched in India recently, and it is now getting its first software update. As per reports, the new Realme XT update brings in some camera improvements, and the Android latest security patch.

The Realme XT update comes with build number RMX1921EX_11_A.10, GSMArena reports. As mentioned, the smartphone’s cameras get a few performance improvements. These include improvements to the quality of photos, and performance of the camera previews. Quite impressively, Realme is also rolling out the latest September 2019 Android security patch to the device.

As is the norm with such updates, Realme is rolling it out in phases. This means it will arrive on all the active units in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update is ready for their smartphone. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Realme XT price in India, availability, features, specifications

There are three Realme XT variants launched in India. The base variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999.

The device went on sale for the first time recently, and the available units were out of stock within four minutes. Realme has announced the next sale for September 30. You can check out the detailed features and specifications of the smartphone in the table below.

Features Realme XT Price Rs 15,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4000mAh