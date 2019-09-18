comscore Realme XT update rolling out: Price in India, review, features, specs
Realme XT update rolling out with camera improvements and latest Android security patch

Realme XT launched in India recently, and during the first flash sale it sold out within four minutes. The new smartphone is set to go on sale again on September 30.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST
Realme XT Review (7)

The Realme XT smartphone launched in India recently, and it is now getting its first software update. As per reports, the new Realme XT update brings in some camera improvements, and the Android latest security patch.

The Realme XT update comes with build number RMX1921EX_11_A.10, GSMArena reports. As mentioned, the smartphone’s cameras get a few performance improvements. These include improvements to the quality of photos, and performance of the camera previews. Quite impressively, Realme is also rolling out the latest September 2019 Android security patch to the device.

As is the norm with such updates, Realme is rolling it out in phases. This means it will arrive on all the active units in the coming days. Users will receive a notification when the OTA update is ready for their smartphone. Alternatively, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update.

Realme XT price in India, availability, features, specifications

There are three Realme XT variants launched in India. The base variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. The mid variant with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top variant with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999.

The device went on sale for the first time recently, and the available units were out of stock within four minutes. Realme has announced the next sale for September 30. You can check out the detailed features and specifications of the smartphone in the table below.

Features Realme XT
Price Rs 15,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 11:04 AM IST

