Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme XT smartphones in India. This new update brings in a bunch of improvements alongside Dark Mode. Read on to find out everything on this new Realme XT update.

The latest Realme XT update comes with version number RMX1921_11_A.11. With a size of 2.87GB, this is far from a small incremental update. You are advised to use a steady Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. This being an OTA update, it could take a couple of days before reaching all the units. As per the company’s forum post, “The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.”

As per the changelog, the update brings in a new system-wide dark mode to the Realme smartphone. It also brings in an optimized system interface and improves accuracy of the built-in compass. The device also gets the latest October 2019 Android security patch via the new update. The smartphone’s cameras are further improved via this update.

There are improvements to the camera’s zoom quality, optimizations to the camera quality in low-light, white balance effect, and noise in some scenes. There are also fixes for an abnormality in the color of the flash in some scenes, and white balance instability. Lastly, the update also brings wide-angle video recording.

Realme XT prices in India, features, specifications

The Realme XT launched in India last month, and it is available in three variants. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. The mid model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 16,999. Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM costs Rs 18,999. You can check out a detailed list of the smartphone’s features and specifications in the table below.

Features Realme XT Price 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh