Realme XT update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Realme XT is receiving a new security update in India. The update brings in the latest month June 2020 security patch along with some improvements to the battery, settings, and more. The latest update for the Realme XT bumps up the software build version to RMX1921_11_C.05. Also Read - Realme C11 will be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

The OTA firmware is about 460MB in size, and it brings security enhancements to the smartphone with June 2020 security patch, RealmeUpdate reports. The new software also runs on the Android 10 OS based on top of the company’s new Realme UI software. As per the changelog, the update has added a battery charging animation on the lock screen and charging decimal display. Also Read - Realme India CEO reveals Android 10 timeline for Realme C2

Realme has also modified the default state of power-saving mode auto-off switch. And made some partial changes with the screen brightness reduction switch in power-saving mode. The update also comes with optimizations on the transparency of the slide back gesture style and screen recording icon size. Also Read - Realme X3 Pro spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 865, quad-cameras; check details

The Realme XT OTA update is rolling out incrementally. So, it could take a while before reaching all units in the country. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu > About Phone > Software updates.

Realme XT specifications, features

The Realme XT smartphone made its debut back in September last year. It flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme XT has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and Adreno 616 GPU. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

