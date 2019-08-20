Realme today launched its Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India. Interestingly, towards the end of the event, CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at the next smartphone for the country. The company plans to soon launch its first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera, dubbed Realme XT. Read on to find out everything we know about the Realme XT India launch.

Realme XT India launch details

Sheth hinted at an India launch for the Realme XT towards the end of September or early October. It could be a case wherein Realme unveils the smartphone first, and then it goes on sale closer to Diwali. With this strategy, the company will focus on users who plan to upgrade their phones during the festive season sales.

While details are scarce, the Realme XT is likely to boast a quad-camera setup. The highlight of this setup will be the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is a 1/1.72″ sensor that results in individual pixel size of 1.6 micron. This means the full 64-megapixel mode will be ideal only for natural daylight conditions. The Quad Bayer sensor should also aid with real-time HDR and improved video recording. Recently, Sheth also hinted that the upcoming device will “offer the best value in its price segment”.

It is worth noting that Realme is not the only smartphone maker working on a device with Samsung’s 64-megapixel sensor. At an event in China on August 9, Xiaomi showcased its own smartphone with the sensor. It plans to launch the device during the fourth quarter of 2019. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with the 64-megapixel camera module.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh