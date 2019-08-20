comscore Realme XT India launch details revealed: Expected prices, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to soon launch in India
News

Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to soon launch in India

News

Realme’s first smartphone with 64-megapixel camera is likely to soon launch in India. It is likely to be called ‘Realme XT’.

  • Published: August 20, 2019 3:10 PM IST
realme-x-review-flipkart-sale

Realme today launched its Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones in India. Interestingly, towards the end of the event, CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at the next smartphone for the country. The company plans to soon launch its first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera, dubbed Realme XT. Read on to find out everything we know about the Realme XT India launch.

Realme XT India launch details

Sheth hinted at an India launch for the Realme XT towards the end of September or early October. It could be a case wherein Realme unveils the smartphone first, and then it goes on sale closer to Diwali. With this strategy, the company will focus on users who plan to upgrade their phones during the festive season sales.

While details are scarce, the Realme XT is likely to boast a quad-camera setup. The highlight of this setup will be the 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is a 1/1.72″ sensor that results in individual pixel size of 1.6 micron. This means the full 64-megapixel mode will be ideal only for natural daylight conditions. The Quad Bayer sensor should also aid with real-time HDR and improved video recording. Recently, Sheth also hinted that the upcoming device will “offer the best value in its price segment”.

It is worth noting that Realme is not the only smartphone maker working on a device with Samsung’s 64-megapixel sensor. At an event in China on August 9, Xiaomi showcased its own smartphone with the sensor. It plans to launch the device during the fourth quarter of 2019. Samsung is also rumored to be working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with the 64-megapixel camera module.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: What s different
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: What s different
Realme XT to soon launch in India

News

Realme XT to soon launch in India

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: What s different

Realme XT to soon launch in India

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT to soon launch in India

News

Realme XT to soon launch in India
Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India
Realme 3i flash sale at 12PM: Price, Specifications and Availability

News

Realme 3i flash sale at 12PM: Price, Specifications and Availability

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds 2 भारत में 599 रुपये और Realme 5 Iconic Case 399 रुपये में लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 2 के लॉन्च से पहले सामने आईं ये मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T Pro भारत में 26 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 15 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगी बिक्री!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flybot ने भारत में 4 इनईयर वायरलैस ईयरफोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 1299 रुपये से शुरू

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: What s different
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Note 10+ vs Note 9: What s different
Realme XT to soon launch in India

News

Realme XT to soon launch in India
Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

News

Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price
Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments

News

Paytm now allows you to scan any QR code to make UPI payments
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro with quad-cameras launched in India