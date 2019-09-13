comscore Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to launch in India today
Realme XT with 64-megapixel camera to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Realme XT will jump start the megapixel war by becoming the first smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor. It is expected to launch alongside wireless earbuds and 10,000mAh power bank.

Realme XT will launch in India today as the first smartphone with 64-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is part of Realme’s product lineup where the company is making leap to quad camera setup. It will succeed Realme X as new smartphone in Realme’s X-series in India. With the new device, Realme will beat Xiaomi, which is expected to launch Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64-megapixel camera next month.

Realme XT India Launch: How to watch livestream and Expected Specifications

Realme is hosting a launch event at 12:30PM IST in New Delhi today. The company is expected to launch the Realme XT, new wireless earbud and 10,000mAh power bank. The launch is being held just a month after the launch of Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in the Indian market. With XT, Realme will try to convince consumers that it is time to take a leap beyond 48-megapixel camera seen on current generation of smartphones. It will be available online via Flipkart and Realme’s own website.

To recall, Realme showcased the smartphone to media few weeks back and confirmed that it will come in white and blue color variants. It is identical to Realme 5 Pro in terms of specifications but sees update in the camera department. There is a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and support for in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and supports dual SIM connectivity.

Powered by Snapdragon 712 mobile platform, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. For imaging, there is a 64-megapixel main camera that uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide offering 119-degree field of view. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors that act as depth and macro sensors.

Realme XT First Impressions: Let the 64-megapixel war begin

For selfies, Realme XT relies on a 16-megapixel camera and supports 1080p video recording. For connectivity, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 when it becomes official later today.

Story Timeline

