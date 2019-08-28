Realme recently launched its budget Realme 5 series with quad cameras in India. Now, the company has unveiled a new X series smartphone in the country, which comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The latest Realme XT device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset under the hood. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Read on to know more about the specifications, features and other details of the Realme XT phone.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones. There is no word on the pricing and availability, but the company will soon reveal the details.

Commenting on reinventing user’s photography experience, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer – realme India said, “Realme is committed to India and it has been an important market for us. Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to our Indian customers before anywhere else in the world. Realme has always been the industry pioneer and we are proud to reveal yet another ‘first’ in bringing the world’s first 64MP quad-camera experience. Our trailblazing endeavor is furthered by the launch of our official Insider Program that will give users hands-on experience of our XT and more devices to come.”