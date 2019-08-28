comscore Realme XT unveiled in India: Specifications, features and other details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup unveiled in India: Check full specifications, features
News

Realme XT with 64MP quad camera setup unveiled in India: Check full specifications, features

News

Realme has unveiled a new X series smartphone in the country, which comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Read on to know more about the specifications, features and other details of the Realme XT phone.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 12:58 PM IST
realme-xt-64mp-camera-white-back-teaser-weibo

Realme recently launched its budget Realme 5 series with quad cameras in India. Now, the company has unveiled a new X series smartphone in the country, which comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The latest Realme XT device packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset under the hood. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Read on to know more about the specifications, features and other details of the Realme XT phone.

Realme XT specifications and features

The Realme XT is equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. Realme has also added an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone maker is offering the handset in three models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Realme 5 to go on sale on August 30 via Realme.com and Flipkart: Price, offers and other details

Also Read

Realme 5 to go on sale on August 30 via Realme.com and Flipkart: Price, offers and other details

To keep things ticking, Realme has included a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech. You also get a USB Type-C port with the Realme XT phone. On the software front, the newly unveiled Realme phone runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 skin on top. one of the biggest USP of the device is quad-camera setup on the rear side, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rear camera setup is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait (depth) sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands On

One can also shoot videos with up to 4K resolution. The latest phone from Realme also offers support for Electrical Image Stabilisation (EIS). The company has also added the Nightscape and Chromaboost mode, which you will also find on other Realme phones. There is no word on the pricing and availability, but the company will soon reveal the details.

Commenting on reinventing user’s photography experience, Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer – realme India said, “Realme is committed to India and it has been an important market for us. Since the launch of our first product, we have consistently delivered cutting-edge, premium smartphone experiences to our Indian customers before anywhere else in the world. Realme has always been the industry pioneer and we are proud to reveal yet another ‘first’ in bringing the world’s first 64MP quad-camera experience. Our trailblazing endeavor is furthered by the launch of our official Insider Program that will give users hands-on experience of our XT and more devices to come.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
News
Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
Realme XT First Impressions

Review

Realme XT First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

Most Popular

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme XT First Impressions

Review

Realme XT First Impressions
Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features

News

Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features
Realme 5 to go on sale on August 30 via Realme.com and Flipkart

News

Realme 5 to go on sale on August 30 via Realme.com and Flipkart
Realme Q launch set for September 5; to feature quad rear cameras

News

Realme Q launch set for September 5; to feature quad rear cameras
Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras detailed in China

News

Realme XT with 64MP quad cameras detailed in China

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Smart Stick vs d2h Magic : कीमत, स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्मस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेहतर

Revolt RV 400 आज भारत में होगी लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें LIVE इवेंट

Hathway 399 रुपये वाले ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में दे रहा है 50 Mbps स्पीड, नो-FUP scheme को दूसरे रीजन के लिए भी बढ़ाया

Realme XT स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा

Hero Electric ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Dash Electric Scooter, कीमत 62,000 रुपये से शुरू


News

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
News
Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M20s to launch with 6,000mAh battery
Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets

News

Cashify launches e-store to sell refurbished gadgets
Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6

News

Vivo Z1X to launch in India on September 6
Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features

News

Realme XT unveiled in India: Check specifications, features