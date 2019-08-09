RealmeOS is coming soon, CEO Madhav Sheth reportedly confirms

Madhav Sheth, the CEO of Smartphone maker Realme has just revealed that RealmeOS is coming soon. According to a new report, Sheth shared some information about the upcoming operating system from the company. This came from the Realme event held yesterday. To recap, the smartphone maker shared details about its 64-megapixel quad-core technology at the event. Realme also stated that it was planning to launch three more smartphones before the festival of Diwali. It is worth noting that this development is not new as we know that Realme is currently testing its OS.

RealmeOS details

According to a report by India Today, Sheth added that Realme was listening to its customers and gathering feedback. Sheth said that the company was working with its R&D team to integrate “highly requested” features in the OS. Currently, the company uses ColorOS as the base operating system to power its devices in the market. Taking a look at the report, Sheth did not go into details about what we can expect from the RealmeOS.

The report also revealed that RealmeOS was likely to be based on Android Q. This means that the company can only focus on the core development after the final version of Android Q is launched. It is likely that the company is planning to release a somewhat stock version of the OS. It is possible that RealmeOS may turn out to be similar to what we have seen in the OxygenOS.

Rumors about the RealmeOS started cropping up online after Realme revealed that it needed beta testers of “Mystery Project X”. As previously noted, the report also noted that Realme asked Beta testers to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement). The report also noted that Realme has already filed for a trademark for “RealmeOS” in the UK sometime back. In the meantime, Sheth also shared some camera samples from the 64-megapixel sensor.