RealmeOS to replace ColorOS by the end of 2019: Report

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, last week revealed that the RealmeOS is coming soon. The former Oppo company at present uses ColorOS by Oppo for its Realme smartphones. But according to GizChina, that is going to change by the end of this year or early in 2020. Realme hasn’t said anything on the RealmeOS release timeline, but confirmed that the firmware is currently under testing.

Last week, Sheth shared some information about the upcoming RealmeOS mobile operating system being in development for Realme smartphones. In an interview to India Today, he added that the company is working with its R&D team to integrate “highly requested” features in the OS. Although, he did not go into details about what we can expect from the RealmeOS.

What we know is that the Realme OS will differentiate Realme smartphones completely from Oppo. In 2018 only, Realme separated itself from Oppo to operate as an individual entity. But they still use Oppo’s manufacturing facilities and software for Realme smartphones.

Rumors about the RealmeOS started cropping up online after Realme revealed that it needed beta testers of “Mystery Project X”. The company asked Beta testers to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), which was later leaked on Twitter, noting ‘OnePlus’ in the terms and conditions. Apparently, Realme has also filed for a trademark for “RealmeOS” in the UK sometime back.

It is possible that RealmeOS may turn out to be similar to the OxygenOS. A previous report claimed that the RealmeOS is likely to be based on Android Q. It means the company can only focus on the core development after the final version of Android Q is launched. It is likely that the company is planning to release a somewhat stock version of the OS.