Realme's 108MP camera smartphone confirmed to launch on March 24

Realme has posted a new teaser that confirms the 108MP camera smartphone's debut on March 24, a day just after the OnePlus 9 series launch.

The teaser video shot at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, India shows Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and CEO of Realme India and Europe driving a sports car. In the near 3 minutes video (2:26 to be accurate), two sports cars are seen creating the infinity design with Madhav confirming the company’s upcoming 108-megapixel camera phone launch on March 24.

"We go live on March 24, stay tuned," Madhav says.

While the teaser video doesn't share much details about the smartphone, reports in the past have suggested that the company might showcase the Realme 8 series. The new series is expected to offer two variants- Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. Teasers shared earlier reveal that the standard model will pack a 64-megapixel camera while the Pro variant will get the 108-megapixel sensor. Both phones will carry a quad-camera array with 'Dare to Leap' inscribed on the rear panel.

Earlier this month, Mr. Sheth posted an image of the supposed vanilla Realme 8 version. The teaser image showed the device packing a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support.

As for the Pro version, the Realme 8 Pro allegedly appeared on an Indonesia Telecom website with the model number RMX3081. As per the listing, the smartphone will arrive in two memory configurations- 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11, and 4,500mAh with 65W fast charging support. To note the new Realme smartphone (supposedly the Pro variant) will house a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor (108-megapixel camera). With the sensor, Realme will likely enhance the camera capabilities and include features like Starry mode on the Realme 8 Pro model. Display and internal hardware details about the Pro variant are scarce as of now, but with the launch date inching closer we expect more details to pour in the coming week.