Realme's first laptop to come with Windows 11 out-of-the-box

Realme is soon expected to jump onto the laptop bandwagon, just like Xiaomi did. The alleged Realme Book is most likely to make its entry by the end of this year and is often seen making headlines. Now, new details have emerged that hint at some good news for people.

As per a recent tweet by the company, its first-ever laptop is most likely to come with Windows 11. If you are intrigued, keep on reading to know more.

Realme Book to get Windows 11

Realme has released another laptop teaser, which is a look at its preparedness for Windows 11. While nothing is clear at the moment, there are high chances that the Realme Book could get Windows 11 at the time of launch.

If this is the case, Realme’s laptop will become one of the firsts to get access to the next-gen Windows 11’s upgraded features, the ability to run Android apps, and much more.

But then, we don’t have a confirmation on this. There are chances that it will launch with Windows 10 and will get upgraded to Windows 11. Given that it’s expected to launch around Diwali, this could be a possible outcome.

Whatever the case is we can expect the company’s laptop to get to taste the new Windows without much delay.

Realme Book details

Details regarding the Realme laptop are somewhat vague. But, it is most likely to draw inspiration from the MacBook Air. To recall, Xiaomi’s first laptop in India, the Mi Notebook 14, also took design cues from the MacBook.

It is highly expected to come with high-end specs at a relatively affordable price tag, which could fall under Rs 50,000. There could be the inclusion of fast charging, Intel chips, a 3:2 display, and more.

The Realme laptop is expected to launch alongside the company’s first tablet, thus, marking its entry into a new space.