Realme could become the first smartphone maker to launch a device with a 64-megapixel camera. The smartphone industry is engaged in a virtual megapixel race. They breached the first barrier of 16-megapixel and made 48-megapixel standard on smartphones. Now, the coming attraction is a 64-megapixel camera that will rival your full-frame DSLR cameras. Realme has already confirmed that its 64-megapixel Samsung-made GW1 sensor equipped smartphone will debut in India first.

Realme’s 64-megapixel camera smartphone vs competition

When it launches officially later this year, it will be the largest sensor found on any smartphone. The Samsung GW1 is a 1/1.72″ sensor that results in individual pixel size of 1.6 micron. It is a Tetracell design which means it will be natively able to output 16-megapixel images as well. While the main camera will be a 64-megapixel shooter, Realme‘s upcoming smartphone will feature a total of four cameras on its back. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has been teasing images which contain watermark “64MP AI Quad Camera” confirming the setup.

Here’s a glimpse of what this realme prototype can do. Even compared it with some other flagship model in a more premium price segment. Buckle up and #DareToLeap to some real exciting camera experience this year. pic.twitter.com/kVgz9griQy — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 25, 2019

While Sheth had initially shared only one image shot with the 64-megapixel camera on its smartphone, he has now shared additional images. The pictures shared in the second batch are aimed at comparing Realme’s 64-megapixel images with rival devices. As one would expect, the competition is mostly equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor, the current benchmark. If you take Twitter compression out of the equation then Realme’s samples are definitely a leap ahead.

One can easily observe that Realme captures more details in the shadow and highlights area. It also seems to have even exposure across the dynamic range. The real advantage being that you can zoom into the image without losing details. Realme’s software seems to be performing really well when it comes to retaining details.

The rival devices struggle to capture enough details and also seem to lack in terms of dynamic range. There is no denying that Realme’s upcoming device with 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor is promising. However, megapixels alone don’t make a camera great. In the case of smartphones, the software plays an even pivotal role as proven by Google Pixel 3 series. Smartphone makers in the name of innovation are focusing on increased megapixel count while flagship smartphones will surpass them in quality.

