Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched the Realme C3 budget smartphone in India. The phone puts forward pretty good specifications for an entry-level phone. However, the brand has plans to push out an even cheaper device.

The new budget phone will feature the MediaTek Helio X20, a processor that is almost three years old. This will, however, be coupled with modern specifications like triple cameras and a big battery pack. The phone was recently spotted at Bluetooth SIG with the model number RMX2020.

Watch: PUBG new map: Karakin

The smartphone has been certified at multiple organizations and points to a proper release. This means it is highly unlikely that this is just a test product for the brand. Further, the new phone will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with a triple-camera setup. These will include a 12-megapixel sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. The two other sensors will likely be macro and depth sensors.

The listing further reveals that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch screen with FullHD resolution. The device will also have a single 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. According to GSMArena, this phone could either be an Indonesian version of the Realme C3 or a completely new device like the Realme C3i.

Realme C3 is the brand’s cheapest budget option right now

As of now, the Realme C3 is the cheapest budget offering by the brand in India. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port. The phone features with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.