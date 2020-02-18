comscore Realme’s new entry-level phone spotted with triple cameras | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme’s new affordable phone could feature triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery
News

Realme’s new affordable phone could feature triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery

News

The new Realme phone could either be an Indonesian version of the Realme C3 or a completely new device.

  • Updated: February 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST
realme 2 pro review logo

Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched the Realme C3 budget smartphone in India. The phone puts forward pretty good specifications for an entry-level phone. However, the brand has plans to push out an even cheaper device.

Related Stories


The new budget phone will feature the MediaTek Helio X20, a processor that is almost three years old. This will, however, be coupled with modern specifications like triple cameras and a big battery pack. The phone was recently spotted at Bluetooth SIG with the model number RMX2020.

Watch: PUBG new map: Karakin

The smartphone has been certified at multiple organizations and points to a proper release. This means it is highly unlikely that this is just a test product for the brand. Further, the new phone will reportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with a triple-camera setup. These will include a 12-megapixel sensor along with two 2-megapixel sensors. The two other sensors will likely be macro and depth sensors.

The listing further reveals that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch screen with FullHD resolution. The device will also have a single 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. According to GSMArena, this phone could either be an Indonesian version of the Realme C3 or a completely new device like the Realme C3i.

Realme C3 is the brand’s cheapest budget option right now

As of now, the Realme C3 is the cheapest budget offering by the brand in India. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and screen-body-ratio of up to 89.8 percent. It offers a Sunrise design, similar to the Realme 5i. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The new realme phone will be available in two memory variants, including 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

Also Read

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

At the back of the phone, there are two cameras and one on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for portraits. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Realme C3 features a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports a micro USB port. The phone features with realme UI based on Android 10 out of the box.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 12:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Best Free Antivirus for Windows 10 in 2020
Top Products
Best Free Antivirus for Windows 10 in 2020
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch

PUBG Mobile Pro League announced with $5 million prize pool

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Pro League announced with $5 million prize pool

TCL reportedly working on a smartphone with slide out display

News

TCL reportedly working on a smartphone with slide out display

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

News

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online

Xiaomi teases launch of electric toothbrush on February 20

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch

TCL reportedly working on a smartphone with slide out display

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online

News

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual goes on first sale today at 12PM
Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000
Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

News

Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon
Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

News

Realme XT, 3 Pro update brings January security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Power Bank आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Airtel ने पोस्टपेड यूजर्स को दिया झटका, महंगी हुई ये सर्विस

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual आज दोपहर 12 बजे भारत में पहली बार सेल के लिए आएगा

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन आज 1 हजार रुपये के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएगा

News

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online
News
Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online
Xiaomi teases launch of electric toothbrush on February 20

News

Xiaomi teases launch of electric toothbrush on February 20
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch
TCL reportedly working on a smartphone with slide out display

News

TCL reportedly working on a smartphone with slide out display
The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

News

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?