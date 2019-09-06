comscore Realme fast charging technology can top up a 4,000mAh battery in 20 mins
  Realme's next-gen fast charging technology can top up a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes
Realme’s next-gen fast charging technology can top up a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes

Realme’s next-generation smartphones could launch with a high-speed battery charging technology onboard.

  Published: September 6, 2019 11:45 AM IST
Realme is reportedly working on a next-generation super fast charging technology. As per a post on Weibo, this is a 80W Super VOOC fast charging technology. Read on to find out more about this upcoming Realme fast charging technology.

Realme fast charging technology details

As per the Weibo post, this 80W fast charging technology will be mass produced sometime this year before officially rolling out. This technology can reportedly top-up a 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes. The post further mentions that just five minutes of charging will offer up to two hours of battery life, 91Mobiles reports.

The 80W fast charging technology is a huge leap when compared to Realme’s current 20W VOOC 3.0 technology. But it still falls short of what some of its Chinese rivals have shown off.

Xiaomi recently introduced its 100W Super Charge Turbo technology. This tech claims to charge a 4,000mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. If that’s not enough, Vivo too announced its 120W Super FlashCharge technology back in June. This tech claims to charge a 4,000mAh in an impressive 13 minutes.

Just yesterday, Realme launched its Realme Q smartphone in China. This device comes with a 4,035mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. This new device is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme 5 Pro, which recently launched in India.

Realme Q‘s USP is its quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor with f/1.79 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel ultra-macro lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 11:45 AM IST

