Realme has just wrapped 2019 with strong results and competitive smartphone lineup. The company recently introduced Realme X2 with the Snapdragon 730G in the Indian market. At the time of the launch, the company said it has strong product portfolio planned for next year as well. By that, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth could be hinting at the Realme 5i and the Realme C3. These unannounced smartphones have been spotted on the website of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), which is a telecommunications regulatory authority in Singapore.

Realme 5i spotted on Singaporean database

The Realme 5i might debut as fourth smartphone in the Realme 5 series. The smartphone has appeared on the IMDA’s database suggesting the launch is imminent. The smartphone has appeared at several other authorities as well. The new listing shows model number RMX2030, which checks out with previous listing as well. At the time of writing, there is no specifics about the device known. However, it seems likely that the smartphone will join the Realme 5, Realme 5s and Realme 5 Pro as fourth device in the lineup.

Realme C3, on the other hand, could be the next budget device from the fastest growing smartphone brand. Realme has reportedly achieved a growth of 808 percent in the past year. Its success has been driven by the popularity of Realme C-series and Realme number series. With Realme C3, the company could be looking at further strengthening its position in this product segment. In fact, the Realme C3 has been part of IMDA database since late May.

This listing seems to have appeared right around the launch of Realme C2 in the Indian market. The model number RMX1941 appearing on the database of Singaporean authority also corresponds to the one of Realme C2. There is a possibility that this particular device is just a false alarm or acting as a placeholder. Realme will definitely launch C3 as its next budget smartphone. The timing of the launch remains under wraps but it could be the first big launch of 2020.