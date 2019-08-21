comscore Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme's upcoming UI will be rolled out to all Realme phones, including Realme 1: Report
News

Realme's upcoming UI will be rolled out to all Realme phones, including Realme 1: Report

News

Realme is known to be working on its own UI, but the company never claimed that it'll be called RealmeOS.

  • Published: August 21, 2019 7:27 PM IST
Realme-3-official-image

Last week, a report claimed that Realme is going to replace ColorOS with its own custom UI ‘RealmeOS‘ by the end of this year or early in 2020. Realme is known to be working on its own UI, but the company never claimed that it’ll be called RealmeOS. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, in an interview to IndiaToday revealed some information about the upcoming mobile operating system being in development for Realme smartphones. He said that the company is working with its R&D team to integrate “highly requested” features in the OS. Although, he did not go into details about what we can expect from the operating system.

Now in another interview to XDA-Developers, on the sidelines of the Realme 5 series launch in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sheth has stated that all Realme smartphones including Realme 1 will have the same UI, as and when it releases. He said, “if we have any sort of OS, all the devices will have the same thing. All the devices from [Realme] 1 to the last one we [will] have launched. That is very clear.”

Realme 5 First Impressions: Quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more

Also Read

Realme 5 First Impressions: Quad cameras, 5,000mAh battery and more

As of now, there is no clarity on the name of the upcoming UI, but as the IndiaToday report previously claimed that it is likely to be called the Realme OS. All we can anticipate is that the UI will differentiate Realme smartphones completely from Oppo. The former Oppo company at present uses ColorOS by Oppo for its Realme smartphones.

In 2018 only, Realme separated itself from Oppo to operate as an individual entity. But they still use Oppo’s manufacturing facilities and ColorOS software for Realme smartphones. Rumors about the RealmeOS started cropping up online after Realme revealed that it needed beta testers of “Mystery Project X”. The company asked Beta testers to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), which was later leaked on Twitter, noting ‘OnePlus’ in the terms and conditions. Apparently, Realme has also filed for a trademark for “RealmeOS” in the UK sometime back.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

It is possible that RealmeOS may turn out to be similar to the OxygenOS. A previous report claimed that the RealmeOS is likely to be based on Android Q. It means the company can only focus on the core development after the final version of Android Q is launched. It is likely that the company is planning to release a somewhat stock version of the OS.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
  • Published Date: August 21, 2019 7:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
News
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Gaming

Dreamhack India 2019 to be hosted in Hyderabad, dates released

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

News

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Realme 5 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30

News

Realme 5 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30
Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions
Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20

News

Realme 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Samsung Galaxy M20

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile India Tour: 25 अगस्त को होंगे Jaipur Finals, घर बैठे ऐसे देखे लाइव इवेंट

Bose ने Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Airtel जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Xstream स्मार्ट बॉक्स और Xstream स्मार्ट स्टिक

Oppo Reno 2 में होगा Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, कंपनी ने कंफर्म की कई मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Tecno भारत में अगले हफ्ते Spark सीरीज के तहत पहला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करेगा

News

Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
News
Amazon opens its largest campus in Hyderabad
Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

News

Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones
Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Xiaomi Mi A2: What's different
Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report

News

Vivo set to unveil 6 phones and online-exclusive U-series in India: Report
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019