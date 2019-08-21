Realme's upcoming UI will reportedly come to all Realme smartphones

Last week, a report claimed that Realme is going to replace ColorOS with its own custom UI ‘RealmeOS‘ by the end of this year or early in 2020. Realme is known to be working on its own UI, but the company never claimed that it’ll be called RealmeOS. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, in an interview to IndiaToday revealed some information about the upcoming mobile operating system being in development for Realme smartphones. He said that the company is working with its R&D team to integrate “highly requested” features in the OS. Although, he did not go into details about what we can expect from the operating system.

Now in another interview to XDA-Developers, on the sidelines of the Realme 5 series launch in New Delhi on Tuesday, Sheth has stated that all Realme smartphones including Realme 1 will have the same UI, as and when it releases. He said, “if we have any sort of OS, all the devices will have the same thing. All the devices from [Realme] 1 to the last one we [will] have launched. That is very clear.”

As of now, there is no clarity on the name of the upcoming UI, but as the IndiaToday report previously claimed that it is likely to be called the Realme OS. All we can anticipate is that the UI will differentiate Realme smartphones completely from Oppo. The former Oppo company at present uses ColorOS by Oppo for its Realme smartphones.

In 2018 only, Realme separated itself from Oppo to operate as an individual entity. But they still use Oppo’s manufacturing facilities and ColorOS software for Realme smartphones. Rumors about the RealmeOS started cropping up online after Realme revealed that it needed beta testers of “Mystery Project X”. The company asked Beta testers to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), which was later leaked on Twitter, noting ‘OnePlus’ in the terms and conditions. Apparently, Realme has also filed for a trademark for “RealmeOS” in the UK sometime back.

It is possible that RealmeOS may turn out to be similar to the OxygenOS. A previous report claimed that the RealmeOS is likely to be based on Android Q. It means the company can only focus on the core development after the final version of Android Q is launched. It is likely that the company is planning to release a somewhat stock version of the OS.

