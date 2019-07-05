comscore Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China
Rebranded Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China with 6GB RAM

As expected, Motorola has officially launched the rebranded One Vision as the Motorola P50 in China. Recently, Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng, confirmed that the Motorola P50 will go official in China t

  Published: July 5, 2019 3:01 PM IST
As expected, Motorola has officially launched the rebranded One Vision as the Motorola P50 in China. Recently, Lenovo Group VP, Chang Cheng, confirmed that the Motorola P50 will go official in China this week. The company has priced the P50 at RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 25,000) in China. The handset comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Pre-orders for Motorola P50 will commence from July 15, and sales will start from July 20 in China. Just like the Motorola One Vision, the P50 also comes in two color options – Brown Gradient and Sapphire Gradient. Just recently, Motorola’s One Vision smartphone with 21:9 ultra-wide punch-hole display made it to Indian market for Rs 19,990. It is the exact same phone as the Motorola P50, except the RAM difference. The P50 packs 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB seen on One Vision.

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

Motorola One Vision Review: Performance and Good cameras, but slightly expensive

Motorola P50 features, specifications

Up front, the Motorola P50 flaunts a 21:9 CinemaVision 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a punch-hole design. Under the hood is a Samsung Exynos 9609 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, same as the Motorola One Vision. Furthermore, the handset also comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the Motorola One Vision features a dual-rear camera setup. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary quad-pixel camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. The second lens in the dual-setup is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera for depth sensing.

At the front, there is a 25-megapixel quad-pixel selfie camera incorporated into the punch hole display. It offers face unlock security and carries a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The device runs Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The Motorola P50 comes backed by a small 3,500mAh battery. It comes bundled with 15W USB Type-C TurboPower charger.

