comscore Red Cross hack: Here’s what we know about the cyber attack
  • Home
  • News
  • Red Cross cyber attack exposes personal data of 515,000 vulnerable people
News

Red Cross cyber attack exposes personal data of 515,000 vulnerable people

News

International Red Cross Society said that it remains uncertain who carried out a cyber-attack on the Swiss company that ICRC contracts to store data.

Red Cross Society

Image: Pixabay

The International Red Cross Society that is known for helping war victims around the globe has been a victim of a massive cyber attack. As a part of which personal data and confidential information of more than 515,000 ‘highly vulnerable people’, including those separated from their families due to conflict or natural disaster has been compromised.

“A sophisticated cyber security attack against computer servers hosting information held by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was detected this week,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement. The Geneva-based organisation said that the data originated from at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies around the world and that it remains uncertain if the compromised data has been leaked or publicly shared.

What’s worrisome is that the cyber attack could expose the personal data of people who have been separated from their families due to conflict, migration and disaster, missing persons and their families, and people in detention.

Furthermore, the organisation said that it remains uncertain who carried out a cyber-attack on the Swiss company that ICRC contracts to store data. Speaking on the occasion, ICRC’s director-general Robert Mardini made an appeal to the hackers. “Your actions could potentially cause yet more harm and pain to those who have already endured untold suffering. The real people, the real families behind the information you now have are among the world’s least powerful. Please do the right thing. Do not share, sell, leak or otherwise use this data,” Mardini said.

In addition to this, ICRC said that owing to the cyber attack, the organisation has been forced to shut its Restoring Family Links program, which it runs with the Red Cross and Red Crescent network to reunite family members separated by conflict, disaster or migration.

“Every day, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement helps reunite on average 12 missing people with their families. That’s a dozen joyful family reunifications every day. Cyber-attacks like this jeopardise that essential work,” Mardini said, adding that the organisation was working to “understand the scope of the attack and take the appropriate measures to safeguard its data in the future.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Photo Gallery
What to watch: Pushpa, Spider man: Into the Sider-Verse, Humans
Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, and more: Best OTT releases of January 2022

Photo Gallery

Pushpa, Eternals, Ice-Age: Adventures of Buck Wild, and more: Best OTT releases of January 2022

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Gaming

PUBG New State first esports tournament to begin on Feb 5, will be played exclusively in BR: Extreme Mode

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 series India launch teased, will be available on Flipkart

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

News

What is e-EPIC voter card, how to download it on your phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

Related Topics

Related Stories

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Republic Day Event 2022 - गेम में आ रहा नया इवेंट, वाउचर और इंडिया फेस पेंट समेत मिलेंगे कई रिवॉर्ड

6000mAh बैटरी और 11GB RAM के साथ Tecno ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus ला रहा बजट रेंज में नया OnePlus Nord, कीमत होगी 20000 रुपये से कम

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर Reels देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे!

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India
Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Moto Tab G70 Launched | Comes with Massive 7700mAh Battery | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery | Know its Price and other Features | BGR India
Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
News
Red Cross hack: Here s what we know about the cyber attack
Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Launched in India
Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery

News

Realme 9i launched with Massive 5000mAh Battery
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL broadband plans for students taking online classes (January 2022)
Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro tomorrow

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers