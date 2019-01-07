Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India

Red Magic, the gaming smartphone product by Nubia, has announced that it is bringing smartphone services right to the doorstep of its consumers. Nubia, a sub-brand of Chinese technology company ZTE, began selling smartphones under its Red Magic brand last month, and has now announced hassle-free customer service in the country. With the announcement, Red Magic customers can get their smartphones picked up from home and serviced for an uninterrupted gaming experience, the company said in a statement. The service which is being introduced in a pilot phase is being designed to bring utmost convenience utilizing a unique platform.

In order to avail doorstep service, Nubia says customers will need to just visit the service section of Red Magic website, and fill a form via the online service center. This begins the process of getting the device collected from your doorstep, and it is then delivered to the nearest service center. Nubia says once collected, the device is repaired within 24-48 hours, and shipped back. This process of getting your smartphone repaired is basically a four step process where you first feed the information online, submit the smartphone for repair and then get it repaired and once repaired, it is automatically dispatched for delivery.

Nubia says that this service can be availed in the already 15 offline service centers across the country. The service will be available in Delhi, Indore, Haryana, Faridabad, Jaipur, Noida, Patna, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Thane. To recall, Nubia announced that Red Magic, its first gaming smartphone in India will be available for a retail price of Rs 29,999 exclusively on Amazon India.

The Red Magic features a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels, and supports 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. One of the unique aspects of the Red Magic is its design with wedges and contours on the back that will appeal to gamers.

The smartphone comes loaded with a software called GameBoost that has been optimized for 128 games to improve performance, and increase loading speeds. For imaging, the Nubia Red Magic features a 24-megapixel rear camera with Samsung 5K2X7SX sensor supporting f/1.7 aperture. On the back, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with SK hynix HI-846 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It runs Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,800mAh battery.