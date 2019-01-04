Camera maker RED teases ‘Lithium’, a 3D camera for its Hydrogen One smartphone

RED, the company responsible for making high-end cinema camera sensors and accessories, has just teased the first accessory for its Hydrogen One smartphone. According to the teaser on the company’s Facebook page, the new accessory will be known as ‘Lithium’. In terms of functionality, Lithium will allow Hydrogen One device owners to take 3D images while acting as a 3D camera for the smartphone. It is likely that this new accessory will make use of the exposed pin connectors to interface with the smartphone. The smartphone will act as a screen on the back of the device.

Taking a closer look at the teaser, the caption of the image of “Lithium” reads, “Big things in the works for next for next year: Lithium”. According to Engadget, the accessory is aimed to “create very high-quality H4V images”. For this, Lithium turns the device into “a lightweight stereo rig” that comes with “two digital cinema sensors”. The sensors come with “zoom lenses” making the entire thing into “one of the most compact and flexible ways to shoot high-quality stereoscopic motion pictures ever.”

The report also noted that currently recording 3D with the help of RED’s flagship camera, the RED 8K Weapon is complex and requires a special rig along with “serious expertise in stereoscopic image control”. On the other hand, this will turn the entire process into a “relatively easy” task. Considering that the smartphone also comes with a 3D display, users will also be able to see the 3D output directly on the smartphone and then make any necessary changes then and there.

RED is likely to launch the rig later this year though we don’t have information on Lithium including pricing and the launch date. For context, the company initially launched its first smartphone, the Red Hydrogen One last year and promised to launch modules to increase its functionality.