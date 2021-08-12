comscore Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
  • Home
  • News
  • Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
News

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

News

Reddit status site has also confirmed the outage of the social networking site. The status site noted that Reddit has identified the issues and is currently working on a fix.

reddit

Image: Flickr

Reddit is down for everyone globally. The social networking platform has been down worldwide since around 8am IST. Downdetector also shows many complaints from users who say that they aren’t able to access the platform. Some even complaint that they are unable to even login to the site. Also Read - Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddit community

Reddit status site has also confirmed the outage of the social networking site. However, the status site noted that Reddit has identified the issues and is currently working on a fix. Also Read - GameStop rescued from short sellers thanks to the Internet: Here's what happened

DownDetector shows maximum complaints around 8am IST – 9am IST this morning. Users have highlighted that, they are currently being greeted with a message that stating that the “CDN cannot access Reddit’s servers”. Also Read - WATCH: This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Reddit downdetector

As per the message released on Reddit Status at around 7.30am, “Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” Few minutes later, Reddit posted that the company is “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.” Considering the updates given away by the company, we expect the issues to get fixed soon and users will then be able to access the platform again.

Reddit hasn’t revealed the reason behind the site going down for so long. The website just mentions that the CDN cannot connect to Reddit servers. As per the Reddit status page, the outage has been across platforms including Desktop Web, Mobile Web, and other Reddit functions.

To recall, last month major part of the internet including websites like Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Amazon, Myntra, among others suffered massive outage worldwide. The outage occurred after Internet infrastructure provider Akamai suffered service disruption.

Similarly, back in the month of June, major outage from Fastly led half of the internet being down. Fastly later explained that the outage occurred after a software bug was triggered by a customer.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2021 9:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Photo Gallery
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

Apps

WhatsApp now makes chat transfer between Android, iOS super easy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 3 are new steps into the foldable mobile world

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Mobiles

Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Expected price, specifications, Wear OS 3, more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch today at Galaxy Unpacked event: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to watch livestream, 5 biggest announcements to expect

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi OLED TV 2021 launch on August 10: Everything you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

News

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits

News

Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddits
GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

Features

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders
This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

Gaming

This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player nukes the enemy team after whole team quits

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player nukes the enemy team after whole team quits

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event में लॉन्च हुआ Galaxy Buds 2, जानें क्यों यह Apple Airpods 3 को देगा कड़ी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event में लॉन्च किया Galaxy Watch 4 Series, हेल्थ फीचर्स के लिए मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेशन वाला स्मार्टवॉच

Free Fire में ये 5 गलतियां Beginners को पड़ती हैं भारी, रैंकिंग का होता है बड़ा नुकसान

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए इस बार इसमें क्या है खास

12GB RAM, 512GB स्टोरेज, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED डिस्प्ले के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!
How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail
Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!

Features

Top 5 Upcoming Mobile Games!
Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

Features

Techbytes: The Latest Rado Watch - When Art meets Tech!

News

Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
News
Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 available details in India confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in pictures: Stylish new design, much improved specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Buds 2 launch: Specs, prices

new arrivals in india

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers