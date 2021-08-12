Reddit is down worldwide, company working on a fix

Reddit is down for everyone globally. The social networking platform has been down worldwide since around 8am IST. Downdetector also shows many complaints from users who say that they aren’t able to access the platform. Some even complaint that they are unable to even login to the site. Also Read - Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddit community

Reddit status site has also confirmed the outage of the social networking site. However, the status site noted that Reddit has identified the issues and is currently working on a fix. Also Read - GameStop rescued from short sellers thanks to the Internet: Here's what happened

DownDetector shows maximum complaints around 8am IST – 9am IST this morning. Users have highlighted that, they are currently being greeted with a message that stating that the “CDN cannot access Reddit’s servers”. Also Read - WATCH: This Reddit user captured a wholesome moment on PUBG PC

As per the message released on Reddit Status at around 7.30am, “Error rates are elevated and requests are failing. A cause has been identified and a fix is being implemented.” Few minutes later, Reddit posted that the company is “continuing to work on a fix for this issue.” Considering the updates given away by the company, we expect the issues to get fixed soon and users will then be able to access the platform again.

Reddit hasn’t revealed the reason behind the site going down for so long. The website just mentions that the CDN cannot connect to Reddit servers. As per the Reddit status page, the outage has been across platforms including Desktop Web, Mobile Web, and other Reddit functions.

To recall, last month major part of the internet including websites like Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, PlayStation Network (PSN), Amazon, Myntra, among others suffered massive outage worldwide. The outage occurred after Internet infrastructure provider Akamai suffered service disruption.

Similarly, back in the month of June, major outage from Fastly led half of the internet being down. Fastly later explained that the outage occurred after a software bug was triggered by a customer.