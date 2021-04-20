Reddit Talk the Clubhouse-like audio product launched for subreddit community

Reddit Talk, the new audio product from the US-based social network joins Clubhouse and Twitter Space squad. The new audio product will let users host live audio conversations in Reddit communities. Also Read - GameStop rescued from short sellers thanks to the Internet: Here's what happened

Notably, the Reddit Talk has been announced as a 'sneak preview' and it isn't widely available yet. However, the community's moderators who want to try the feature in their subreddit can do so by adding themselves to a waitlist for access.

Reddit Talk features

Reddit notes that moderators at present can use text threads, images, videos, chats, and live streams to have conversations with folks in their communities. The design is quite similar to Clubhouse format with lsiteners in 'rounded profile icons' appearing below and tools to react or raise a hand if one wants to speak. TechCrunch, however, cites that the new Reddit Talk has a few unique touches of its own for instance, a different set of emojis including those from Reddit designs like a rocket ship, the Reddit alien which users can use to react to speakers.

Notably, the feature will provide moderators tools that will enable them to invite users to join and mute participants during a talk. Moreover, they will able to remove unwanted users from the talk entirely and even prevent them from rejoining the session.

“Only mods can start talks during early tests, but they can invite trusted speakers to co-host a talk. We’re looking forward to working with you all to make sure that Reddit Talk has the best moderation experience possible,” Reddit mentioned in its modnews blog post.

The social news platform further mentioned that the new Reddit Talk feature will allow users to host Q&As, AMAs, lectures, sports-radio-style discussions, community feedback sessions, and even just hangouts. Specific features to support AMAs and other types of conversations are under development, Reddit notes.

“We believe that there is more to offer here by letting users have real-time live voice discussions with others in their communities — may be talking about a sporting event while it’s on TV or listening to a casual chat or AMA with field experts,” Reddit’s Product Lead for creators.

Interestingly Reddit brought its new audio product at a time when Facebook just took the stage to unveil a host of audio products including a Clubhouse-like audio chat product, a podcast discovery product. Speaking of the Reddit Talk, the feature is currently under testing, but once they are ‘underway,’ mods will be able to invite trusted community members as co-hosts.