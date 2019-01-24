comscore
Redditor's Google Pixel 3XL catches fire though he seems to have narrowed down to the cause

This was probably caused by the usual charging method used by the owner.

  Published: January 24, 2019 12:35 PM IST
Google Pixel 3 XL burnt

Image Credit: DysonBorkSphere / Reddit

Google has received a lot of flak for its newest smartphones, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL for having quite a few bugs and glitches. And it reached a point where it seemed that Google could do with fewer of those. But now a Google Pixel 3 XL user claims that his smartphone caught fire while he was charging it. The Redditor from Toronto says that his new Pixel 3 XL was charging when it started overheating. When he saw his phone it was shut down due to overheating and he took it outside in the cold to cool off.

He writes in his post, “So it being -13 right now in Toronto, I decided hey why not take it outside to cool off a bit. Nope! It was getting hotter and released a bit of smoke before the screen shut off and it got thrown onto my balcony where it promptly released more smoke, started to glow red, and spewed flames.” This was his second Google Pixel 3 XL which was a replacement for the first one from Google which also had overheating issues.

Image Credit: DysonBorkSphere / Reddit

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

Also Read

A list of issues with Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reported by users

The user DysonBorkSphere has been contacted by Google Support and the official “Pixel Community” Reddit account over the reported issue. But it seems that the users has a possible explanation for the mishap. He says that he used the charger and cable from his original Google Pixel to charge the present one. Besides that he used an unusual method to charge the device by using a Type-C to Type-A adapter. Though fires during charging from overheating is nothing new, this may simply have been a case of using an ill fitted charging solution for a new phone.

