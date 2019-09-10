A new version of the Microsoft To Do app is now out for desktop and smartphones. This new version not only offers a fresher look, but also boasts tighter integration with the company’s services. It more polished, features reduced header sizes, and is more colorful as well.

“When Wunderlist became part of the Microsoft family, our mission was to bring the delightful, simple, and elegant daily task experience. We also wanted to build it into Microsoft’s intelligent, interconnected, and security-centric ecosystem to create a new app-Microsoft To Do,” Marcel Käding, Microsoft To Do and Wunderlist community management said in a statement.

Microsoft also boasts better security with To Do. This includes multi-factor authentication to help secure users’ lists. “Security is paramount to us. You’ll be pleased to know that we made your data security a priority in To Do. Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security helps protect your data wherever it may be. With To Do, you can set up Multi-Factor Authentication to help make sure your lists are secured,” he added.

Like Wunderlist, To Do also has a smart list feature. Here one can see their planned or important tasks in one list. “My Day, helps you accomplish what’s meaningful and important to you every day. Smart suggestions help you plan what you need to accomplish that day,” Marcel concluded.

Wunderlist

The latest To Do version looks a lot like Wunderlist now. In fact, the company is also encouraging users to shift to the new app. Meanwhile, Wunderlist founder Christian Reber has offered to buy back the app to stop it from shutting down. “Still sad Microsoft wants to shut down Wunderlist, even though people still love and use it,” Reber tweeted. “I’m serious Satya Nadella and Marcus Ash, please let me buy it back. Keep the team and focus on Microsoft To-Do, and no one will be angry for not shutting down Wunderlist.” He even tweeted a list of upgrades he would like to build, including features like shared folders, cross-team collaboration and more.

With Inputs from IANS