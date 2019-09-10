comscore New Microsoft To Do app unveiled; Wunderlist founder shows remorse
  • Home
  • News
  • Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist
News

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

News

Microsoft's new age To Do app now looks a lot like Wunderlist. The Redmond-based company is now encouraging Wunderlist users to switch to its To Do app.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 2:28 PM IST
microsoft-to-do-app-new

A new version of the Microsoft To Do app is now out for desktop and smartphones. This new version not only offers a fresher look, but also boasts tighter integration with the company’s services. It more polished, features reduced header sizes, and is more colorful as well.

“When Wunderlist became part of the Microsoft family, our mission was to bring the delightful, simple, and elegant daily task experience. We also wanted to build it into Microsoft’s intelligent, interconnected, and security-centric ecosystem to create a new app-Microsoft To Do,” Marcel Käding, Microsoft To Do and Wunderlist community management said in a statement.

Microsoft also boasts better security with To Do. This includes multi-factor authentication to help secure users’ lists. “Security is paramount to us. You’ll be pleased to know that we made your data security a priority in To Do. Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security helps protect your data wherever it may be. With To Do, you can set up Multi-Factor Authentication to help make sure your lists are secured,” he added.

Like Wunderlist, To Do also has a smart list feature. Here one can see their planned or important tasks in one list. “My Day, helps you accomplish what’s meaningful and important to you every day. Smart suggestions help you plan what you need to accomplish that day,” Marcel concluded.

Wunderlist

The latest To Do version looks a lot like Wunderlist now. In fact, the company is also encouraging users to shift to the new app. Meanwhile, Wunderlist founder Christian Reber has offered to buy back the app to stop it from shutting down. “Still sad Microsoft wants to shut down Wunderlist, even though people still love and use it,” Reber tweeted. “I’m serious Satya Nadella and Marcus Ash, please let me buy it back. Keep the team and focus on Microsoft To-Do, and no one will be angry for not shutting down Wunderlist.” He even tweeted a list of upgrades he would like to build, including features like shared folders, cross-team collaboration and more.

With Inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 2:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

News

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

News

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

News

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked ahead of launch

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

News

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist
Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Review

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review
Gears 5 Review

Gaming

Gears 5 Review
How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on desktop right now

How To

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on desktop right now
Microsoft Surface event announced for October 2; details

News

Microsoft Surface event announced for October 2; details

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Note रिव्यू: क्या यह स्मार्टफोन मिड-रेंज सेगमेंट में खुद को करेगा साबित?

Realme 5 आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

'Swiggy Go' हेल्पलाइन से महिला को लगी 95 हजार रुपये की चपत, जानें पूरा मामला

Vivo V17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 20 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Airtel Digital TV ने सेकंड्री कनेक्शन की नेटवर्क कनेक्शन फीस में कटौती की, यह है नई कीमत


News

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature
News
Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature
5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

News

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

News

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10
Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

News

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store