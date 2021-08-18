Redmi 10 with 50MP quad camera, 90hz display launched globally, coming to India soon

Redmi 10 has been officially launched in the global market. The smartphone succeeds the last year’s Redmi 9 and offers upgraded design, specifications and yet comes at an affordable price point. The Redmi 10 has been launched in Malaysia for the time but considering all the rumours and leaks flooding the internet, the India launch is not to far away. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple launches in India, starts at Rs 14,999

Redmi 10 comes in three variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and lastly, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage globally. The most impressive aspect about the newly launched Redmi 10 is that the smartphone comes at an aggressive price point despite packing such top-notch specifications and impressive design. Also Read - Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Currently, the smartphone manufacturer has revealed the Redmi 10 pricing for Malaysia only. In terms of pricing, the Redmi 10 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage versions come at $179 (around Rs 13000), $199 (around Rs 15000), and $219 (around Rs 16,000), respectively. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime likely to launch alongside Redmi 10 in India

In India, Redmi number series usually launches under the price point of Rs 10,000. It is unlikely that the Redmi 10 could fall under the price bracket of Rs 10,000 in the country considering the premium specifications it offers. Some of the key highlights of the Redmi 10 include 50-megapixel quad rear camera system, 90hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Redmi Note 10 like design and more.

Redmi 10 specifications

Redmi 10 comes packed with a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz screen refresh rate, and a centered punch-hole. Under the hood, the Redmi 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10 comes packed with a quad rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi 10 includes an 8-megapixel front shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support in the box. Some of the other features include side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a MicroSD card slot, and an IR blaster.