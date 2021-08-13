comscore Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details
Redmi 10 launch is nearing, now appears on NBTC certification with few key details

The Redmi 10 is expected to arrive with impressive set of specifications and a Redmi Note 10 like design. The smartphone now appears on NBTC certification with some crucial details.

Redmi 10

Image: Slashleaks

Redmi 10 is expected to launch in India by later this month but the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming Redmi 10 budget smartphone. The smartphone has now been appeared on NBTC certification website with some crucial details. Also Read - Top smart bands/ smartwatches under Rs 5,000 to gift this Raksha Bandhan

The certification listing reveals the Redmi 10 with a model number 21061119AG. The listing further reveals that the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphone will go official in Thailand much sooner than expected. Past reports have revealed that the smartphone will launch in India later in August. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed anything about the coming of Redmi 10 yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Just a few days ago, the full specifications and renders of the Redmi 10 leaked online. The upcoming smartphone was spotted on e-commerce websites, which hinted at the imminent launch. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, MIUI for Pad launched: What do the new operating system skins bring?

The Redmi 10 is expected to arrive with impressive set of specifications and a Redmi Note 10-like design. The smartphone is tipped to be a much improved version of the predecessor Redmi 9, which was launched in India last year and is still one of the best smartphones available under the price bracket of Rs 10,000.

Redmi 10 specifications (expected)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi 10 is expected to come packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the upcoming Redmi budget smartphone is expected to pack a quad rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel lenses. On the front, the smartphone is said to pack an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls.

Some of the other specifications of the Redmi 10 is said to include: Android 11-based MIUI 12, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

  Published Date: August 13, 2021 11:22 AM IST

